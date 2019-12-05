Meals on Wheels of Tampa to Participate in Subaru’s “Share the Love”

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Meals On Wheels of Tampa Press Release

Local Subaru dealership, Reeves Subaru of Tampa, has selected Meals On Wheels of Tampa as their “Hometown Charity” helping to provide additional support for homebound and senior neighbors. Reeves Subaru is also a wonderful volunteer partner of Meals On Wheels of Tampa.

Tampa, FL, December 05, 2019 --



Local Subaru dealership, Reeves Subaru of Tampa, has selected Meals On Wheels of Tampa as their “Hometown Charity” helping to provide additional support for our homebound and senior neighbors. Reeves Subaru is also a wonderful volunteer partner of Meals On Wheels of Tampa.



“We are so excited for this partnership with Subaru of America and Reeves Subaru! Meals On Wheels of Tampa does not accept federal funds, so partnerships like these are vital to our success and growth, allowing us to feed more seniors and homebound in Tampa. Meals On Wheels delivers much more than a meal, for so many it’s about independence and social connection also. As the homebound population increases, the need for programs like ours will continue to grow,” said Shana Taylor-Page, Director of Programs & Partners.



Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like Meals On Wheels of Tampa, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state and direct donations from being selected as a Hometown Charity.



“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 12th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.2 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”



Over the last 11 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $145 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $170 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.



By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love® Event and selecting Meals On Wheels of Tampa as your charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors here in Tampa.



Shana Taylor-Page

813-238-8410



www.mowtampa.org



