Signature Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution

cbrown@vac-con.com Green Cove Springs, FL, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Vac-Con announced today that Signature Equipment in Salt Lake City, Utah has joined its distribution network.Signature Equipment has been in operation since 1994 when founder Reed Prows opened its doors to serve the Utah markets. Signature Equipment is considered to be the premier truck equipment source for the state of Utah and surrounding areas. In 2017, the company relocated to a larger facility to accommodate the growing demand on their workforce and staff.“We are excited to welcome Signature Equipment to our dealer network,” said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. “Their experience and reputation proceeds them, and we are optimistic of the results and customer service that the Signature team will provide to Vac-Con operators.”The Vac-Con product line will be the first vacuum truck portfolio that Signature Equipment has carried. Their other product offerings include refuse collectors, utility bodies, snow plows, salt spreaders, and cranes to name just a few. The Signature Equipment facility will oversee all sales, service and parts for the state of Utah as well as these specific counties in Wyoming, Nevada, and Idaho:Wyoming: Uinta, Lincoln, Sweetwater, Sublette, Fremont, Teton, Park, Hot Springs, Washakie, Bighorn, and SheridanNevada: Elko, Lander, Eureka, White Pine, Nye, and LincolnIdaho: Gooding, Lincoln, Jerome, Minidoka, Twin Falls, Cassia, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Teton, Bonneville, Bingham, Power, Bannock, Oneida, Franklin, Bear Lake, and CaribouThe Signature Equipment team can be contacted at 801.975.7660 or visit them at http://signatureequipment.com/ to learn more.About Vac-Con®Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 8,500 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.About Holden Industries, Inc.Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.Vac-Con is a trade name of Holden Industries, INC.For further information, please contact:Caroline BrownMarketing ManagerVac-ConTel 1+904-529-1317cbrown@vac-con.com Contact Information Vac-Con, Inc.

