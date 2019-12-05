Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Sealed Bids Accepted Through December 17 for Luxurious Private Ranch Retreat

Lone Oak Ranch Provides Ideal Recreational, Land Investment Opportunity for Dallas-Fort Worth Execs.

Farmersville, TX, December 05, 2019 --



UREG is an international real estate company with a 90-year track record and over $100 billion in properties sold. SCS is comprised of a team of subject matter experts, brokers and auctioneers with extensive experience in a range of unique properties and businesses around the world. They leverage their international network of 7,000 local brokers, agents and auctioneers to offer local expertise and assistance to execute sales.



Lone Oak Ranch in Farmersville, Collin County is ideal for the executive wanting to escape the city and retreat to a country oasis. Located close to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, if you’re in search of hunting, fishing, cattle and horse ranching, and simple relaxation, this is the ideal place for you. The site’s broad appeal is likely to attract a diverse group of bidders from outside the region as well as those who see the potential to raise a family or retire there.



“Lone Oak is one of those special properties that come along every now and then that is the perfect mix of creature comforts and outdoor adventure. I think you would be hard-pressed to find any fault with it. The owners kept it in flawless condition and the natural landscape is priceless,” said Ben Jackson, sales associate with United Country | Bobo Realty and Land Company.



The property includes:

· 5,880 sq. ft executive home on 115 acres

- 3 BR/4.5 BA

- Great room w/vaulted ceilings and massive stone fireplace

- Wine cellar

- Exercise room

- Formal dining room and breakfast bar

- 3-car garage

- Walk-in shower/steam room in master suite

- Swimming pool w/water feature and cabana

· 2,800 sq ft guest house w/ 2 units

- 1st unit: 2 BR/2 full BA

- 2nd unit: 2 BR/1 full BA

- Shared great room and private kitchen

- Property manager’s quarters

· Indoor lighted riding arena w/ 9-stall horse barn

· 5-acre fishing lake w/ fishing pier

· Improved pasture land

· Perimeter pipe fencing and additional cross fencing creating multiple paddocks

· Year-round access to recreational hunting land

· 1000 acres of adjacent hunting property is available for lease.



Mike Jones

800-485-8214



BuyLoneOakRanch.com



