CareNow® Opens Convenient Urgent Care in Arvada

CareNow continues to expand in Denver-metro area to meet needs of growing community.

CareNow® is proud to announce its latest expansion into the Arvada area with the opening of a new facility at 6413 Fig Street. Arvada, CO 80004 on December 3, 2019. The new CareNow in Arvada is open seven days a week and offers extended hours: Monday-Friday: 8-8PM, Saturday 8-7PM, Sunday 8-5PM.

With over 8 clinics in the Denver Market and 110-plus facilities nationwide, CareNow locations are staffed with board-qualified physicians and other highly qualified healthcare providers, which are available to treat minor injuries and illnesses including cuts, burns, muscle strains, broken bones, common colds and the flu. The Arvada clinic will also specialize in:

· Family medicine
· On-site lab work and X-rays
· Occupational medicine
· Physical exams
· Flu shots
· Sports physicals

The benefits of visiting a CareNow urgent care clinic include:

· Walk-ins are welcome. No need to schedule an appointment.
· Wait from the comfort of your home. CareNow's Web Check-In® means patients do not need to wait in the lobby. A representative contacts patients when their care provider is ready.
· Convenient hours. CareNow clinics are open seven days a week with extended hours.

About CareNow®

Since 2016, CareNow has been committed to providing high-quality family care, urgent care and occupational medicine services in the Denver Metro area. Open seven days a week and weeknights until 8 p.m., CareNow has 8 locations providing convenient, quality and cost-effective urgent care and is accredited by AAAHC and UCA. CareNow is affiliated with HealthOne Hosptials. HealthOne has a variety of different locations and specialties in the Denver Metro Area-

· The Medical Center of Aurora
· North Suburban Medical Center
· Presbyterian/St. Luke's
· Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
· Rose Medical Center
· Sky Ridge Medical Center
· Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital
· Swedish Medical Center

For more information, visit CareNow.com/Denver or call at (720) 446-5890.

Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



