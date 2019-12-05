Remington College Introduces "Scholastic Four" Brand Mascots

Press Releases Remington College Press Release

Lake Mary, FL, December 05, 2019 --



The superheroes are part of a branding campaign for the non-profit school. The new team will be prominently featured in communications with students, marketing and social media.



“We hope to engage students with the introduction of our ‘Scholastic Four.’ We have campuses all over the country and this campaign unites them all,” said Remington College Senior Vice President of Institutional Innovation, Heather McIver. “The ‘Scholastic Four’ allow us to relay information in a way that is enjoyable, but still contains clear messaging for everyone.”



Each superhero has a different power and personality.



· Remi: the strong, courageous and kind leader, who will announce general information, congratulatory items like academic honors and exciting news.

· The Professor: the academic, who will be used as a knowledge expert to convey information like new programs and tutoring.

· Ruby-Perl: the technology whiz, who will clarify technology-based communication, like the student portal.

· Titan: the larger than life strongman and enforcer. He will address past due items and disciplinary issues.



The “Scholastic Four” will soon show their super personalities in orientation materials, on https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/ and on social media.



Remington College operates 13 campuses throughout the United States, in addition to an online learning program, offering diploma, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degrees in various programs.



To learn more, visit: https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/



Lauren Sedam

407-339-0879





