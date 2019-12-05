SottoPelle® Recognizes Clark Brittain, D.O., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

Scottsdale, AZ, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- Clark Brittain, D.O., has been a SottoPelle Trained Physician since May 2007 and has a thriving practice in Bloomington, Indiana. His continued success treating Menopause, Andropause, and anti-aging has earned him the SottoPelle® recommendation and positive patient reviews in the community.
Clark Brittain, D.O., is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.
“I became a SottoPelle Certified Physician 13 years ago in order to maximize the options for my female and male patients suffering from the symptoms of hormone in-balance and insufficiency,” states Clark Brittain, D.O, SottoPelle® Trained Physician.
“Clark Brittain, D.O., is a certified SottoPelle provider who has a common goal of helping patients achieve their lifestyle and health goals with BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. "We are thrilled to have Clark Brittain, D.O., as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”
Clark Brittain, D.O., has the following qualifications:
· Board-certified Gynecologist specializing in intimate wellness for both men and women
· Dr. Brittain’s staff offers personalized treatment for conditions such as hormone deficiencies and sexual intimacy concerns/disorders. These procedures treat symptoms that include painful intercourse, vaginal dryness, erectile dysfunction, and Peyronie’s disease.
· Dr. Brittain is certified to administer SottoPelle® hormone pellets, GAINSwave, CO2RE Intima laser services and Cellular Medicine treatments including the O-Shot and P-Shot. We deal in intimate health matters because Intimate Health Matters.
Contact Clark Brittain, D.O., to learn more.
Provider Information:
Clark Brittain, D.O.
Vibrant Life
642 South Walker St.
Bloomington, Indiana, United States
812-331-9160
Facebook Page
http://drbrittain.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VibrantLifeBloomington/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should NEVER be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: Carolann Tutera
Phone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229
response@sphrt.com
