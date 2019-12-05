Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Receive press releases from SottoPelle Therapy: By Email RSS Feeds: SottoPelle® Recognizes Clark Brittain, D.O., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Doctor Series" showcasing various physicians that have made a difference to their patients.

Scottsdale, AZ, December 05, 2019 --(



Clark Brittain, D.O., is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.



“I became a SottoPelle Certified Physician 13 years ago in order to maximize the options for my female and male patients suffering from the symptoms of hormone in-balance and insufficiency,” states Clark Brittain, D.O, SottoPelle® Trained Physician.



“Clark Brittain, D.O., is a certified SottoPelle provider who has a common goal of helping patients achieve their lifestyle and health goals with BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. "We are thrilled to have Clark Brittain, D.O., as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Clark Brittain, D.O., has the following qualifications:



· Board-certified Gynecologist specializing in intimate wellness for both men and women

· Dr. Brittain’s staff offers personalized treatment for conditions such as hormone deficiencies and sexual intimacy concerns/disorders. These procedures treat symptoms that include painful intercourse, vaginal dryness, erectile dysfunction, and Peyronie’s disease.

· Dr. Brittain is certified to administer SottoPelle® hormone pellets, GAINSwave, CO2RE Intima laser services and Cellular Medicine treatments including the O-Shot and P-Shot. We deal in intimate health matters because Intimate Health Matters.



Contact Clark Brittain, D.O., to learn more.



Provider Information:

Clark Brittain, D.O.

Vibrant Life

642 South Walker St.

Bloomington, Indiana, United States

812-331-9160

Facebook Page

http://drbrittain.com/

https://www.facebook.com/VibrantLifeBloomington/



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should NEVER be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: Carolann Tutera

Phone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229

response@sphrt.com



Source: SottoPelle Therapy Scottsdale, AZ, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Clark Brittain, D.O., has been a SottoPelle Trained Physician since May 2007 and has a thriving practice in Bloomington, Indiana. His continued success treating Menopause, Andropause, and anti-aging has earned him the SottoPelle® recommendation and positive patient reviews in the community.Clark Brittain, D.O., is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.“I became a SottoPelle Certified Physician 13 years ago in order to maximize the options for my female and male patients suffering from the symptoms of hormone in-balance and insufficiency,” states Clark Brittain, D.O, SottoPelle® Trained Physician.“Clark Brittain, D.O., is a certified SottoPelle provider who has a common goal of helping patients achieve their lifestyle and health goals with BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. "We are thrilled to have Clark Brittain, D.O., as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”Clark Brittain, D.O., has the following qualifications:· Board-certified Gynecologist specializing in intimate wellness for both men and women· Dr. Brittain’s staff offers personalized treatment for conditions such as hormone deficiencies and sexual intimacy concerns/disorders. These procedures treat symptoms that include painful intercourse, vaginal dryness, erectile dysfunction, and Peyronie’s disease.· Dr. Brittain is certified to administer SottoPelle® hormone pellets, GAINSwave, CO2RE Intima laser services and Cellular Medicine treatments including the O-Shot and P-Shot. We deal in intimate health matters because Intimate Health Matters.Contact Clark Brittain, D.O., to learn more.Provider Information:Clark Brittain, D.O.Vibrant Life642 South Walker St.Bloomington, Indiana, United States812-331-9160Facebook Pagehttp://drbrittain.com/https://www.facebook.com/VibrantLifeBloomington/Company Information:SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.comHormone replacement should NEVER be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.Contact: Carolann TuteraPhone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229response@sphrt.comSource: SottoPelle Therapy Contact Information SottoPelle Therapy

CarolAnn Tutera

480-874-1514



SottoPelleTherapy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SottoPelle Therapy