Institute for Excellence in Writing Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Tulsa, OK, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Institute for Excellence in Writing (IEW®) hosted an event at its Bixby campus to celebrate its 25th year in business with dinner, a talk and the launch of a new student video writing product on Nov. 19, 2019.Flying in from all over the country, close business friends, staff and personnel came together to celebrate IEW's accomplishments. At the event, Pudewa told the story of IEW, and special guests and leaders of other organizations spoke to congratulate IEW on its success."In 1994, I got this crazy idea to teach other people how to teach this writing program," Andrew Pudewa, the founder and director of IEW, stated as he recalled the foundation of his company. Pudewa learned how to teach the Structure and Style® method of writing from James B. Webster, Ph.D., Dalhousie University (emeritus), and from there he created IEW, not fully comprehending the significant impact it would have on the lives of teachers and students around the world.Today, with 25 years of business experience, IEW has sold language arts curriculum to individuals in 74 countries. Even with this impact, the company knew that it needed to update materials to allow IEW's products to be streamed. Pudewa explained that "in September 2017, a top-secret project began," which was the beginning of a new DVD-based curriculum for students. IEW beautifully crafted Structure and Style for Students, which is, in the words of Pudewa, "the most comprehensive thing we've ever done." With 24 weeks of video lessons and six different levels, the program is designed to help everyone from most struggling learners to the most advanced.IEW is excited to have had 25 wonderful years of sharing its method with the education world and looks forward to the next 25 years. IEW's mission is to equip teachers and teaching parents with methods and materials that will aid them in training their students to become confident and competent communicators and thinkers.

