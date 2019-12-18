SottoPelle® Recognizes John Molland, M.D., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

Scottsdale, AZ, December 18, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- John Molland, M.D., has been a SottoPelle® Trained Physician since October 2018 and has a thriving practice in Odessa, Texas. His continued success treating Menopause, Andropause, and anti-aging has earned him the SottoPelle® recommendation and positive patient reviews in the community.
John Molland, M.D., is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.
“SottoPelle® is a unique method which offers my patients an individualized approach to hormone imbalance and well-being,” states John Molland, M.D., SottoPelle® Trained Physician.
"John R. Molland, M.D., is a certified SottoPelle® provider who has a common goal of helping patients achieve their lifestyle and health goals with BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have John R. Molland, M.D., as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”
John R. Molland, M.D., is now offering expanded treatments for:
· Anti-aging
· Aesthetics
· Wellness
Provider Information:
John R. Molland, M.D.
The Women’s Center of the Permian Basin, PA
601 N. Tom Green Ave. #A
Odessa, Texas, 79761, United States
(432) 334-7888
Facebook Page
https://www.drmolland.com/
https://www.facebook.com/DrMolland/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: Carolann Tutera
Phone: (480) 874-1515 ext. 229
response@sphrt.com
Source: SottoPelle Therapy