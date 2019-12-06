Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Exclusive Platform Updates on the ASCOD, AJAX, Challenger 2, Warrior IFV, PATRIA AMV, and BATCIS at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020

SMi Reports: Senior experts to present exclusive communication and systems updates at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Conference in London, next April.

London, United Kingdom, December 06, 2019 --(



There is just over a week left to save £400 on early bird registrations expiring on December 13. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PRcom2



The two-day event will be a great chance to hear exclusive communication and systems updates on the following platforms:



ASCOD:

- Mr Carlos Gil, Director Engineer, ASCOD and Tracked Vehicles, General Dynamics European Land Systems



AJAX:

- Dr Andy Lillie, Technology Director, Network & Communications, Mission Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems



- Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD



- Mr Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales



CHALLENGER 2 and WARRIOR IFV:



- Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British Army



PATRIA AMV:



- Mr Pasi Niemela, Chief Engineer and Product Manager, Patria Land



BATTLEFIELD and TACTICAL CIS (BATCIS):



- Lieutenant Colonel John Dagless, Senior Requirements Manager, Battlefield and Tactical CIS (BATCIS), ISS, Joint Forces Command, UK MoD



PUMA and LEOPARD 2



- Mr Thomas Honke, Indirect Protection, Research & Technology WTD 52, Bundeswehr



- Mr Hans-Josef Maas, Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Vetronics Project Leader, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology, Bundeswehr



Latest registrations include: Teleplan Globe AS, DE&S, Ultra Electronics and more.



The brochure with the full event details and speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PRcom2



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

1-2 April 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



Proudly Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing & Lockheed Martin



For delegate enquiries:



Please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:



Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s 5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness will commence on April 1 and 2, 2020, in London. The conference will delve deeper into the role of industry, inviting technical leads, platform managers and programme directors to share their insights on the latest systems and sub-systems, providing greater awareness of existing capabilities and future requirements.There is just over a week left to save £400 on early bird registrations expiring on December 13. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PRcom2The two-day event will be a great chance to hear exclusive communication and systems updates on the following platforms:ASCOD:- Mr Carlos Gil, Director Engineer, ASCOD and Tracked Vehicles, General Dynamics European Land SystemsAJAX:- Dr Andy Lillie, Technology Director, Network & Communications, Mission Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems- Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD- Mr Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, ThalesCHALLENGER 2 and WARRIOR IFV:- Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British ArmyPATRIA AMV:- Mr Pasi Niemela, Chief Engineer and Product Manager, Patria LandBATTLEFIELD and TACTICAL CIS (BATCIS):- Lieutenant Colonel John Dagless, Senior Requirements Manager, Battlefield and Tactical CIS (BATCIS), ISS, Joint Forces Command, UK MoDPUMA and LEOPARD 2- Mr Thomas Honke, Indirect Protection, Research & Technology WTD 52, Bundeswehr- Mr Hans-Josef Maas, Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Vetronics Project Leader, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology, BundeswehrLatest registrations include: Teleplan Globe AS, DE&S, Ultra Electronics and more.The brochure with the full event details and speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PRcom2Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness1-2 April 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing & Lockheed MartinFor delegate enquiries:Please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



www.robotics-autonomous.com/prcom2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group