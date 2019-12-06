North Florida Land Trust Adds Three New Members to its Board of Directors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases North Florida Land Trust Press Release

John Delaney, Matt Rapp, and Jennifer Lasserre have joined the board of the nonprofit land conservation organization.

North Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect the natural resources, historic places and working lands (farms and ranches) throughout north Florida. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through donation or purchase of land as well as conservation easements. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org. Jacksonville, FL, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- North Florida Land Trust is pleased to announce John Delaney, Matt Rapp and Jennifer Lasserre have joined the board of directors. The three were elected to the positions at the November meeting of the board and each will serve a three-year term.“Having a strong board of directors is essential to the success of our land conservation efforts and we are privileged to have Mr. Delaney, Mr. Rapp and Ms. Lasserre on our team,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “Each of these professionals brings something special to the table and we look forward to working with them as we continue to conserve lands throughout north Florida.”John Delaney is a shareholder in Rogers Towers’ Governmental and Regulatory Law Department and a principal in The Fiorentino Group. He is the former president of the University of North Florida where he served for 15 years and is the former mayor of the City of Jacksonville. During his tenure as mayor, Delaney created the Preservation Project, a massive land conservation program that helped create Jacksonville’s park system which is the largest in the United States. While at UNF, he was the college’s chief fundraiser and tripled the University’s privately funded endowment. He also served as interim chancellor of the State University System of Florida.Matt Rapp is senior vice president at the PGA TOUR where he oversees the Championship Management division which runs the 13 owned and operated events at the TOUR level. He has worked with the PGA TOUR since 2005 in a number of roles including executive director of The PLAYERS Championship where he enhanced the fan experience, increased the event’s charitable impact and strengthened its connection with the local community. He has also served in the PGA TOUR’s corporate marketing department where he focused on title sponsorship sales and was responsible for more than $500 million in sponsorship agreements.Jennifer Lasserre is a real estate professional who has worked in the real estate industry in Nassau County for the last 20 years. She is an agent with Lasserre Real Estate, Inc., a family-owned business that has been serving the Fernandina Beach area for more than 40 years. Lasserre has an outstanding depth of local knowledge of both the real estate climate and current development and investment trends within Nassau County. She serves as a Guardian ad Litem in Nassau County, is a member of the vestry of St. Peters Episcopal Church and was part of the leadership committee for their past capital campaign.Delaney, Rapp and Lasserre are joining a diverse group of professionals from throughout north Florida who serve on NFLT’s board. There are six members at large, a chair, vice-chair, secretary and treasurer who each serve for a term of three years. The three new board members are replacing two board members who were term-limited and a third who stepped down from the position.About North Florida Land TrustNorth Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect the natural resources, historic places and working lands (farms and ranches) throughout north Florida. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through donation or purchase of land as well as conservation easements. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org. Contact Information North Florida Land Trust

