Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Mary's Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Bank of America Announced $150,000 Economic Mobility Grant to Mary’s Center

Bank’s Charitable Giving in Greater Washington, DC Nears $2 Million in 2019.

Washington, DC, December 06, 2019 --(



“On behalf of our 60,000 participants, we want to thank Bank of America for its significant commitment to offer resources to address the social determinants of health and provide economic opportunities for the communities we serve,” said Maria Gomez, President and CEO, Mary’s Center. “With our expansion in Montgomery County, the demand for our services continues to grow and this grant will support our ongoing efforts to provide high-quality, integrated care to build stronger, healthier futures for all.”



This latest grant builds on two previous Neighborhood Builder grants of $200,000 each to Manna Food Center and National Housing Trust, and brings the total to $1.9 million in philanthropic giving in 2019, and $8 million since 2015.



“This commitment to shared success with Mary’s Center and other partners builds on the more than $500 million in small business lending we do in the DMV, as the leading small business lender in the country, and the many other ways our team helps drive economic mobility and opportunity here,” said Larry Di Rita, market president for Greater Washington, D.C., Bank of America.



As part of its commitment to driving responsible growth, Bank of America is focused on environmental, social and governance leadership. The company partners with nonprofits that are removing barriers to economic success for vulnerable populations, including youth, working families, and those with barriers to employment, including the formerly incarcerated. They’re committed to advancing a more diverse and inclusive society by expanding opportunities and supporting equitable solutions that gives communities the power to grow and prosper. Washington, DC, December 06, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Bank of America has just announced it has provided more than $8 million in grants to Greater Washington D.C. nonprofits as part of its ongoing commitment to economic mobility in the region. Most recently, the bank provided a $150,000 Economic Mobility grant to Mary’s Center, which provides high-quality healthcare, education, and social services to families in greater D.C., particularly the underserved Hispanic-Latino community.“On behalf of our 60,000 participants, we want to thank Bank of America for its significant commitment to offer resources to address the social determinants of health and provide economic opportunities for the communities we serve,” said Maria Gomez, President and CEO, Mary’s Center. “With our expansion in Montgomery County, the demand for our services continues to grow and this grant will support our ongoing efforts to provide high-quality, integrated care to build stronger, healthier futures for all.”This latest grant builds on two previous Neighborhood Builder grants of $200,000 each to Manna Food Center and National Housing Trust, and brings the total to $1.9 million in philanthropic giving in 2019, and $8 million since 2015.“This commitment to shared success with Mary’s Center and other partners builds on the more than $500 million in small business lending we do in the DMV, as the leading small business lender in the country, and the many other ways our team helps drive economic mobility and opportunity here,” said Larry Di Rita, market president for Greater Washington, D.C., Bank of America.As part of its commitment to driving responsible growth, Bank of America is focused on environmental, social and governance leadership. The company partners with nonprofits that are removing barriers to economic success for vulnerable populations, including youth, working families, and those with barriers to employment, including the formerly incarcerated. They’re committed to advancing a more diverse and inclusive society by expanding opportunities and supporting equitable solutions that gives communities the power to grow and prosper. Contact Information Mary's Center

Lyda Vanegas

202-420-7051



www.maryscenter.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mary's Center