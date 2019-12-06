Family New York Dream Day for Terminally Ill Jersey City Resident

Press Releases Dream Foundation Press Release

Terminally ill man’s final dream comes true thanks to adult dream-granting organization, Dream Foundation.

Santa Barbara, CA, December 06, 2019 --



Sandy loves his family more than anything, and wanted to do something to leave them with happy memories that would last a lifetime before the rapid advancement of his disease made it impossible for him to travel or enjoy any of life’s simple pleasures.



Helped by his supportive medical team, Sandy wrote to Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Sandy dreamed of a magical day in New York City, with Harry Potter on Broadway and a scrumptious lunch at one of the family’s favorite bistros. He dreamed of a day without doctors and sadness. He dreamed of laughter, joy, and love.



Dream Foundation granted his Dream, and on December 14, when New York City is bustling with holiday spirit, Sandy, Dorothy, and the children will enjoy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway and that special lunch.



Before this festive outing, Dream Foundation and volunteers from one of its newest corporate partners, Eisai Inc., a research-based human health care company, will visit Sandy’s home to present him with everything that the family will need for their Dream in a Dream Delivery.



Eisai, whose U.S. headquarters are in New Jersey, has recently increased its support of Dream Foundation, and Dream Deliveries give employees the chance to meet the people and families they are helping.



Press is invited to the Dream Delivery that will take place this Friday, December 6 at Sandy’s home. Address will be provided upon confirmation of attendance.



About Dream Foundation

