Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler

The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail.

Phoenix, AZ, December 06, 2019 --



The new Gen8 AXE is all about precision control, as well as durability. The Reefs 422HD V2 steering servo has an extremely high 400oz (30kg cm) torque rating for ultimate steering power, while its digital coreless motor offers incredible precision.



Not only does the Hobbywing power system offer brushless power, it’s also sensored. Having a sensored motor system in a rock crawler is a game changer. This allows ultra smooth throttle response for the most precise trigger movements. Thanks to the Gen8 AXE’s Bluetooth connectivity, you can adjust the ESC parameters directly from your connected smartphone. Navigating courses just got easier.



The Gen8 AXE Edition is a highly competitive rock crawler that includes many performance features such as: C-channel frame rails, low center of gravity battery tray, centrally mounted divorced transfer case, lockable slipper clutch, portal axles with metal gear covers, MOD-1 gears, machined aluminum spools, front CVAs, 32 rubber-sealed ball bearings, threaded aluminum shocks, 47º steering blocks with proper Ackerman, Panhard bar, LED-ready bumpers, winch-ready front bumper, and frame mounted floor pans.



The Gen8 AXE Edition features a highly detailed fully licensed International® Scout II body, hard plastic grill, plastic folding mirrors, molded inner and outer fenders, shackle mount front bumper, receiver hitch ready rear bumper, and plastic rock sliders.



The Gen8 AXE’s other enhancements include a new convertible style body with full roll cage, a pair of plastic injected molded seats, dashboard, steering wheel, gear shifts; plus an included, but not installed, spare tire and soft top.



The new heavy duty axles, stronger portal gears, flat bottom skid plate, stronger plastic axle housings and steel transmission gears are also included to make the Gen8 AXE Edition stronger than ever.



Portal axles provide more ground clearance without needing bigger tires. On GEN8 models, much of the gear reduction happens inside the portal axles, which means less chassis torque twist than traditional axle shaft driven rock crawlers.



The innovative dual design slipper clutch allows the driver to set the slipper clutch, or completely lock it out.



The Gen8 AXE Edition’s heavy duty metal geared transmission and transfer case feature massive Mod 1 gears, which are designed for hard core crawling of the most grueling conditions. A sealed pinion and spur keeps the gears safe from rocks and debris. The Redcat GEN8 AXE Edition features a front mounted brushless Hobbywing AXE motor and a divorced transfer case.



The Redcat GEN8 AXE Edition makes it easy to conquer all types of terrain. The stock configuration offers users 80mm of ground clearance, a 61 degree approach angle, and a 39.5 degree departure angle.



True to scale, licensed Interco IROK Super Swamper tires and functional beadlock wheels pull the Gen8 AXE Edition through the toughest terrains. Each wheel uses inner and outer beadlock rings for maximum strength and tire holding capability.



The Gen8 Axe Edition includes numerous stickers for the user to install to make this Gen8 your own. There are three body side stickers; red, white or grey. Interior options include woodgrain or plaid door panel stickers. Other accessories included in the box for the user to install include, side view mirrors, pinpoint vinyl bikini top, spare tire & mount.



The Gen8 International Scout II AXE Edition is highly upgradeable with many upgraded parts available, including numerous 3D printable parts that have been made available for download by our engineers.



The Redcat Gen8 AXE Edition is a great choice for anyone looking for a high performance rock crawler with limitless potential.



Specifications:

Gen8 AXE: Fully Assembled

Motor/ESC: HOBBYWING XERUN AXE 540 system - (Sensored, Brushless, Bluetooth)

Radio: FLYSKY GT5 6-channel 2.4GHz programmable radio system

Chassis: 1.5mm Thick Steel C-Channel Frame Rails

Drive System: 4-Wheel-Drive, Front Mounted Motor

Transmission: Single Speed with Lockable Slipper Clutch

Transfer Case: Divorced, Centrally Mounted

Length: 571mm Stock

Wheelbase: 324mm Stock (312-336mm Adjustable)

Ground clearance: 80mm stock

Suspension: 4-Link Rear and 3-Link Front with Panhard Bar

Shocks: 95mm Adjustable Coilover Threaded Aluminum Body

Axles: Portal Axles with CNC aluminum spools, 6mm Solid Rear Axle Shafts and CVA Front Axle

Wheels: 1.9in with Beadlocks

Tires: Fully Licensed Irok Super Swamper tires



Needed to complete:

Battery and Charger

AA Batteries for Transmitter



Follow Redcat Racing on:

redcatracing.com

facebook.com/RedcatRacing

facebook.com/groups/RedcatRacingGen8

youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing

twitter.com/RedcatRacing

linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



