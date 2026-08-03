Hobbies & Craft News
Amuse yourself with the latest releases, covering hobbies and crafts such as painting, flower arranging, gardening, dancing, biking, swimming, fishing and other leisure activities. Discover news on collectibles, crafting supplies, models, board games, products and services designed for hobbyists and crafting pros.
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. - July 09, 2026 - MyOutdoorJoy
New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes! - June 11, 2026 - 1985 Games LLC
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
SYOKAMI Achieves TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller Milestone; Debuts Professional 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set
SYOKAMI, a leading kitchenware brand, secures the TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller certification, validating its supply chain excellence. Concurrently, the brand expands its professional-grade lineup with the launch of a new 3-piece butcher knife set designed for high-performance home culinary use. - June 05, 2026 - Syokami
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
AccuQuilt Introduces GO! Grizzly™ Dies, Expanding Cutting Capacity for High-Volume Quilters
AccuQuilt announces the launch of GO! Grizzly™ dies, a new high-capacity die category designed exclusively for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. Featuring larger 13" x 24" die boards, GO! Grizzly dies can cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies. The launch includes individual dies and starter bundles aimed at quilters, quilt groups and makers producing projects at scale. - May 12, 2026 - AccuQuilt
card-scout.io Launches Free Card Collection Management Tool for Trading Card Collectors
card-scout.io Launches Free Platform to Help Trading Card Collectors Organize and Track Their Collections - May 11, 2026 - card-scout.io
AccuQuilt and OESD Announce Partnership Connecting Accurate Fabric Cutting and Machine Embroidery
AccuQuilt and OESD have announced a partnership that brings together precision fabric cutting and machine embroidery, beginning with perfectly cut appliqué shapes as the foundation for superior results. By combining AccuQuilt’s cutting systems with OESD’s embroidery designs, the collaboration aims to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and help makers create cleaner, more polished projects while expanding their creative possibilities. - May 08, 2026 - AccuQuilt
Morton Grove Spring Market Faire Returns May 9, 2026
Morton Grove's Chamber of Commerce Presents the Spring Market Faire featuring over 70 vendors with variety of goods and services from local companies and crafters. - May 05, 2026 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
VIP Sold Out as Worn & Driven's Magazine Launch Event Brings The Holy Trinity of Hypercars to Marconi Museum
The Collector’s Premiere Event is designed to formally introduce our brand to the public, collectors, partners, and nonprofit affiliates through a curated, invitation‑forward experience that blends automotive culture, luxury watches, and philanthropy. This private event is made possible in partnership with the Marconi Foundation for Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports local at-risk children’s charities. - April 28, 2026 - Worn & Driven
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
Abel Funeral Services Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Abel Funeral Services is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together local businesses and community leaders to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers with New Floral and Vintage Designs in 230 GSM - April 19, 2026 - HNDMD
International Feng Shui Guild Announces Dates and Global Speaker Lineup for the 2026 Feng Shui Summit
The International Feng Shui Guild announces the 2026 Feng Shui Summit, a free global online event taking place May 15–16, 2026. Featuring 24 expert speakers, the Summit offers live sessions on a wide range of Feng Shui topics, blending classical teachings with modern applications. Open to professionals and enthusiasts worldwide, with optional access to recordings. - April 13, 2026 - International Feng Shui Guild
Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes. - April 07, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Platypod Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Reimagine the Flash Bracket
Platypod has introduced the Bracket & Bounce, a compact lighting solution designed to help photographers create clean, flattering light anywhere without bulky gear or reliance on ceiling bounce. Launching on Kickstarter, the system supports both flash and constant lighting and is small enough for a camera bag while remaining comfortable for all-day use. Bracket & Bounce offers an accessible way for photographers to achieve more consistent, professional results. - March 27, 2026 - Platypod
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club. This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because... - March 27, 2026 - Phoenix Conservatory of Music
The Hobby, Elevated: National Card Sharks Debuts Flagship Store in Boonton, NJ
National Card Sharks Unveils Flagship Storefront in Boonton, NJ. A New Standard for the Hobby Experience. - March 26, 2026 - National Card Sharks
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Awakening Camp Launches Mobile App Connecting Seekers to Ecstatic Dance, Yoga Retreats, and Spiritual Events
Awakening Camp (AwaCamp), a global spiritual social network and community platform, today announced the full availability of its dedicated mobile app, accessible at awacamp.com/get. The app is designed for individuals engaged in spiritual practices, including seekers, healers, facilitators, and... - March 12, 2026 - Awakening Camp
AccuQuilt Expands AccuQuiltable Design Software with New BOB Collections
AccuQuilt has launched two new BOB Collections for its AccuQuiltable Design Software: the BOB Classic Collection and BOB Specialty Collection. Each adds 50+ GO! Block on Board blocks and 230+ shapes to the design library. Combined with existing GO! Qube shapes, quilters can access 600+ AccuQuilt-compatible shapes in one space to plan layouts, test combinations and preview designs before cutting. - March 11, 2026 - AccuQuilt
“Susan Grabel: Lost My Husband/Can’t Lose My Country” at Ceres Gallery
Susan Grabel presents new cast-paper sculptures within a mixed-media environment. - March 10, 2026 - Susan Grabel
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
B&F Publishing Reports Accelerated Reader Engagement for Debut Romance Novel “Sextduction: A Miami Love Story”
Nearly 2,000 Goodreads Entries in First Quarter Signal Early Market Validation for Miami-Based Billionaire and Influencer Romance Series. - February 19, 2026 - B&F Publishing
Laura Kelly Designs Introduces Little Kindness Club, a Free Retailer Resource, at New York Toy Fair
Laura Kelly Designs, a recognized leader in kindness-forward gift and paper products, is launching the Little Kindness Club, a free membership program for retailers, small businesses, and educators, debuting at New York Toy Fair, February 14–17, Booth 2255. The Little Kindness Club provides... - February 13, 2026 - Laura Kelly Designs LLC
Carolinas & Tri-Point Delegates Shine at the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty Competition
The TriPoint Our Little Miss and the North and South Carolina Our Little Miss regional pageants proudly congratulate its delegates on an outstanding showing at the 2026 Our Little Miss World’s Universal Beauty and Universal Prince Competition in Montgomery, Alabama. “I am so proud of... - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
Fallout 76 Content Creators Go All-in for Charity at El Gato Pub Poker Invitational
El Gato Pub is excited to announce the first-ever Gato Pub Poker Invitational, kicking off the “From Paw to Plate” charity campaign in support of Feeding America. This high-stakes event brings together Fallout 76 content creators for a lively poker tournament during Helvetia’s... - January 20, 2026 - El Gato Pub
Free Genealogy Workshop Series Launched as part of U.S. Semiquincentennial Programming
In 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of a regional commission planning events in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area announces a genealogy workshop series. These... - January 10, 2026 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations... - December 30, 2025 - Wonderlosity
Oceans 5 Gili Air Announces SSI Instructor Training Courses Beginning February 2026 with Instructor Trainer Waz
Oceans 5 Gili Air, one of Indonesia’s most established and highly regarded professional dive training centers, is proud to announce the introduction of its SSI Instructor Training Courses (ITC) - December 27, 2025 - Oceans 5 Gili Air
AccuQuilt GO! Bolt™ Electric Cutter Wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award
AccuQuilt announced its GO! Bolt Electric Fabric Cutter has won a 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award in the Household category, earning top placement for design excellence. Created to make quilting more accessible without sacrificing precision, the compact cutter balances power, portability and ease of use. Designed with Fahrenheit Design and engineered by Pump Studios, the GO! Bolt delivers fast, accurate cuts while reducing physical strain for quilters in real-world spaces. - December 24, 2025 - AccuQuilt
Motorcycle Arrive and Ride at Circuit of the Americas
Scoot ATX offers a complete "Arrive and Ride" motorcycle track service in Austin, providing bikes, coaching, technical support, fuel, data analysis, and hospitality. The program serves all skill levels from beginners to CMRA racers at local track days with 3:16 Track Days, RideSmart, and Harris Hill Road. Riders need a valid motorcycle license or racing license. Let's Go Ride. - December 21, 2025 - Scoot ATX
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes
General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands. This partnership unites two companies rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Trusted for over 20 years by furniture makers and woodworkers, TransTint® now benefits from expanded support and distribution while maintaining the same vibrant color performance makers rely on. - December 16, 2025 - TransTint Wood Dyes
GiantLands Fifth Age Launches with Indigenous Futurism Titles Honoring Native American Heritage Month
Two Decades of Transmedia Worldbuilding Realized in Science Fantasy RPG Adventure and Novel - December 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually. - November 16, 2025 - Prestige Auto Tech
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
Colors Came to Life at YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk’s “Beyond the Canvas” 3D Painting Workshop
A creative afternoon filled with colors, laughter, and inspiration—guests are already asking for the next one. - November 05, 2025 - Harris Hotel Tuban Bali
AccuQuilt Introduces the New AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Designed for Comfort, Speed, and Precision
AccuQuilt has launched the new AccuQuilt Cutting Table, developed with Arrow Sewing Furniture to improve comfort, speed, and precision in fabric cutting. Featuring a 70" x 40" work surface, 36¼" ergonomic height, and built-in Diebrary drawer, the table offers generous space and smart storage for GO! cutters and accessories. It folds to 20" wide for easy storage and is available November 1, 2025, at AccuQuilt.com and authorized retailers. - November 01, 2025 - AccuQuilt
Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com. - November 01, 2025 - Arrow Sewing
"Misadventures with Mets" - a Hilarious and Heartfelt Memoir of Youthful Rebellion Launches on Amazon
Author Michael J Wheaton invites readers on a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud journey through the wilds of adolescence with the release of his debut memoir, Misadventures with Mets, now available on Amazon. - October 24, 2025 - MJ Wheaton
POPPED! A Pop Culture Expo Kicks Off Atlantic City's Strategic New Era of Entertainment
The era of Atlantic City relying solely on summer crowds and gaming is over. POPPED! The Pop Culture Expo is the official kick-off event for a strategic mission led by Black Ink Events and the Invest Atlantic City coalition. Their goal is ambitious: to create new opportunities in Technology,... - October 24, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Timber Creek Speedway Launches Exclusive Club for Diecast Racing Enthusiasts
Timber Creek Speedway is now offering an exclusive subscription club for diecast car enthusiasts. Members can mail in their cars to compete in timed races, access race results, tuning tips, and leaderboard rankings, and enjoy member-only events and prizes. The club connects collectors and hobbyists, making diecast racing accessible, exciting, and community-driven. - October 12, 2025 - Timber Creek Speedway