TWX Auto Focuses on Bringing High Quality Car Care Products to Consumers TWX Auto, today's choice of thousands of car detailing professionals around the world, recently introduced their new line of car detailing products in Europe. The professional kit contains a comprehensive package of products to enable anyone to effortlessly clean, maintain and extend the life of its... - December 18, 2019 - TWX Auto

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

Smack Talk Showdown, Nominated Tabletop Game of the Year in 2018, Returns to Kickstarter November 25 The Sold Out Phenomenon from Double Turn Games Gears Up for 2nd Edition and NSFW Expansion. - November 27, 2019 - Double Turn Games

TWX Auto Produces Innovative Car Detailing Products for Europe TWX Auto, a car detailing company situated in Germany, has recently presented their products online in Europe. Its services and products are now available to all present and prospective clients around the continent. A large variety of products for interior and exterior car maintenance, including waterless... - November 20, 2019 - TWX Auto

1985 Games Launcher Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Closes at $358K 1985 Games, a startup Dungeon & Dragons enthusiast gaming company is pleased to announce the success of its Kickstarter campaign finished on August 23 at $358,133. Books will retail at $30 and will be available for sale online approximately December 1. Dungeon Craft is a new book filled with cut-out... - October 22, 2019 - 1985 Games

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

Secret City Presents: The Dragon’s Song, the Ultimate All-Ages Escape Game Located in the Iconic Casa Loma Secret City Adventures, in collaboration with Liberty Entertainment Group, will transform Casa Loma for the fifth permanent immersive experience as part of the popular Casa Loma Escape Series. Launching on November 1, 2019, The Dragon’s Song invites you into a fantastic world, full of strange science... - October 04, 2019 - Secret City Adventures

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Walmart Across 2,090 Stores Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company

MyLife Mobile, LLC Announces Engagement of Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. - August 31, 2019 - MyLife Mobile, LLC

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Fully Funded 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games

NobleSpirit Announces the Introduction of (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Powered Exclusively by eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI) is a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available. ​​​NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward... - July 26, 2019 - NobleSpirit

2019 Paiute Trail UTV Jamboree The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree

Mentium USA Offers a Complete Range of Rails & Handguards for Gun Enthusiasts Mentium USA is a reputable rifle accessory company based in Katy, Texas. It is committed to manufacturing and selling of premium quality sport rifle accessories including muzzle brakes, hand-guards, rails and mounting systems and optics. - July 25, 2019 - Mentium USA

Ocean Galleries Welcomes Jane Seymour to Stone Harbor Over Labor Day Weekend; Award Winning Actress, Designer, Artist Showcases Her Latest Watercolors & Oil Paintings Ocean Galleries welcomes back award-winning actress, designer, and artist, Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with a new collection of her gorgeous artwork. A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens on Friday, August 30. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7-10 PM on Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31, and 1-4 PM on Sun., Sept. 1. - July 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Scrabble Players Team Up for Longest Tournament in History 20 Players From Around US and Canada to play 11 hours per day of SCRABBLE® From August 3-11 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. - July 18, 2019 - Word Game Players Organization

Superhero Short Dark Specter 2 to be Featured at San Diego Comic-Con Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival features Dark Specter 2 on Saturday, July 20th. - June 24, 2019 - Dark Specter

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

The CAMO TT PRO and CAMO X4 PRO Are Back in Stock, and Better Than Ever Both the CAMO TT and CAMO X4 are back in stock, and they are even better than before. - June 22, 2019 - Redcat RC

New High Torque, 25KG, Metal Gear Servo from Hexfly Hexfly releases a new high torque digital servo for many RC applications. - June 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

Mobile Game Promises to Develop Cognitive Skills of Players A new mobile brain-training game has launched, but what does it do aside from entertain? The game is fun, yes, but it also poses usage in occupational and psychological settings. With a background in mental chronometry, the game promises to increase the cognitive abilities of its users if they spend 10 hours a week or more playing the game. The companies are partnering with the American Psychological Association, the American Neurological Association, and MENSA to further promote the game. - June 11, 2019 - New Breed Games, LLC

Spotivity Mobile App Marks the “X” for Teens in Search for Meaningful After-School Activities The free Spotivity mobile application is happy to announce that they have launched 3 new additional program categories – Jobs, Internships, and Camps – and grew their number of searchable program categories by 50% to a total of nine engagement categories. Spotivity has also implemented an... - May 30, 2019 - Spotivity

“The Cat Behind the Hat!” Art Exhibit Debuts at Ocean Galleries Over Father’s Day Weekend - Opens Friday, June 14 in Stone Harbor for a Limited Engagement Ocean Galleries is excited to debut a new collection of artwork by the beloved Dr. Seuss over Father’s Day weekend. “The Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibit, a series of print and bronze limited edition art, will be in the Stone Harbor gallery from June 14 through June 16, 2019. Guests are invited to join Art of Dr. Seuss collection representative, Jeff Schuffman, during receptions 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 16. - May 16, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up The Playlist is an award-winning six-member Wisconsin cover band, who recently celebrated 15 years of music making with a special performance in Brookfield, have several dates set for the summer months, including repeat venues due to their authentically live music (without sequencing or pre-recorded vocals). - April 30, 2019 - The Playlist

Redcat Racing is Now Carrying Killerbody Accessories Redcat Racing is now selling Killerbody RC products. Killerbody is a company that manufactures high quality radio controlled vehicle scale accessories. They specialize in both polycarbonate and hard plastic bodies, as well as detailed body accessories and LED light units. Some of the Killerbody products... - April 28, 2019 - Redcat RC

New Angle Yoga Celebrates Grand Opening in Oklahoma City New Angle Yoga, the newest yoga studio in Oklahoma City, celebrates their grand opening with free power yoga classes April 27 to May 3. - April 26, 2019 - New Angle Yoga

One Million Collector United States Coins Into Circulation One Million collector United States coins into circulation starting next week, 4/23 to the end of April. greatamericancoinhunt.com. Ground zero for this drop starts next week in Chicago. youtu.be/SknCS43kLrY. RoundTable trading is the organizer of this national event. - April 22, 2019 - Harlan J. Berk, Ltd.

Brotherly Love Memorabilia & Mt. Penn Sports Cards Team Up to Host Spring Tri-County Memorabilia Card & Collectible Show Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia

Hair Extensions of Houston Changes Hair Care Industry with Trending YouTube Channel Offering exceptional-quality Russian virgin extensions, Hair Extensions of Houston are garnering a large following on social media for their impeccable services. - April 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

VOENA 2019 Summer Music Camps VOENA Music Camp: Learn VOENA classic world music songs with percussion and drumming, Aeolian and Ionian Solfege. No experience necessary. Fun, basic introductory to music for all, more advanced repertoire and percussion for those campers with musical experience or who have taken past camps, leadership... - March 29, 2019 - VOENA

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville to Bring Virtual Reality Boating to the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show Freedom Boat Club will be bringing something extra to the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show this year. Visitors are invited to participate in virtual reality boating with Freedom Boat Club. The members-only boat club will have their 70-foot houseboat docked at Metropolitan Park Marina for the show, April... - March 27, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville

Bruce Nachsin Wins "Best Actor" Three Times in One Week Actor and filmmaker Bruce Nachsin wins "Best Actor" at three film festivals in one week. - March 22, 2019 - Dark Specter

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

A Woman’s Place is in the...Wood Shop: Anne Briggs Appears on F&W Media's Popular Woodworking June Cover – the First Woman in Nearly a Decade F&W Media's Popular Woodworking Magazine's June cover features a woman maker - the first in nearly a decade. - March 04, 2019 - F&W Media

One Time Poker Launches with "Become A Pro" Contest Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker

Stein Tree Urges Emerald Ash Borer Inspections for NISAW Local tree care company Stein Tree Service reminds Wilmington residents that February 25 – March 1, 2019, is National Invasive Species Week (NISAW). The week is set by the nonprofit of the same name to encourage awareness of invasive plants and insects, such as the emerald ash borer (EAB) and the... - February 26, 2019 - Stein Tree Service

Destiny Carries and LFG Offers Best Destiny Carries on the Web to Help Players Get Past the Sticking Point The website features a community of Destiny experts offering carries and assistance. Destiny Carries LFG is formed by a group of players who have extensive knowledge in the online game called Destiny. With the gaming industry focusing its attention on multiplayer gameplay. Destiny Carries LFG experts have honed their skills to provide you with the opportunity to experience Destiny 2’s multiplayer feature at its fullest. - February 22, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

The Equine Network Launches New #AskAnnie Podcast Hosted by Annie Kennedy The Equine Network has launched a new podcast. Geared especially to horse owners, #AskAnnie focuses on great horse products and the people who make them. Annie Kennedy of Active Interest Media’s Equine Network hosts the podcast which explores key trends currently impacting the core categories... - February 21, 2019 - AIM Equine Network

Tom Raley Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tom Raley of Spring City, Tennessee has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of musical entertainment. About Tom Raley Tom Raley has 45 years experience in the entertainment... - February 15, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide