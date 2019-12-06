Future Electronics Announces 2019 Charity Book Fair for the Holidays

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Book Fair for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 06, 2019



The employee Book Fair is part of Future Electronics' annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable events which raise money to benefit local community groups.



Employees are encouraged to participate by donating second-hand books and magazines of all genres for the Book Fair. Employees will have the option to purchase books and magazines with cash or by electronic payment.



All proceeds from the Book Fair will be donated to local charities, including the West Island Women's Shelter, Dans la Rue, and Welcome Hall Mission.



To learn more about Future Electronics' community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



