Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 to Discuss Key Topics Driving the Industry

SMi Reports: Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 will highlight regulations, digital technology, innovative design and delivery systems, and more.

Boston, MA, December 07, 2019 --(



The conference, which will be held in Boston on April 27-28, 2020, will explore industry challenges and the changing global market, as well as provide delegates with the opportunity to meet and network with key industry players.



Bookings made before December 13, 2019 will receive a $400 early bird discount. Interested parties can book at: www.pfsamericas.com/prcom3



The two-day conference will cover key topics driving the industry including:



‣ Container Closure Interaction and Formulation

‣ On-body Injectors

‣ Digital connectivity in the parenteral space

‣ A regulatory outlook with industry and recognised body experts

‣ Patient centricity and device development

‣ Developments in device technology

‣ Parenteral gene therapy



Plus, the event will feature a post-conference Interactive Workshop Day, with the following sessions:



‣ Combination Product Development – A roadmap for success

Led by Michael Song, Senior Manager, Dosage Form Design and Development, AstraZeneca



‣ Drug Delivery Device Testing Solutions

Led by Michael Goehring, Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry Manager, ZwickRoell



‣ How to pass a Human Factors Validation study

Led by Marc Egeth, PhD, Senior Director, Core Human Factors, Inc. and Pati Anderson, Mse, Senior Associate, Core Human Factors, Inc.



To learn more about the conference and interactive workshop day visit the event website: www.pfsamericas.com/prcom3



Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast

Sponsored by: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Steris | Zeon

Conference: 27-28 April 2020

Workshop Day: 29 April 2020

Boston, USA

www.pfsamericas.com/prcom3

#smipfsusa



For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

