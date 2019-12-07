cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting

Press Releases Spotware Systems Ltd. Press Release

Limassol, Cyprus, December 07, 2019 --(



"True to our Traders First™ motto, we have taken the time to adhere to major trader requests for this cTrader Desktop update," says Panagiotis Charalampous, Head of Community Management at Spotware, "The user-favorite FXStreet Economic Calendar is now integrated into the desktop version for a complete on-the-spot Fundamental analysis. Furthermore, the highly sought-after Multi-Symbol Backtesting is now made available for those in favour of Automated trading."



Additionally, the version comes with a variety of developer usability improvements. cBots and indicators can now set customizable bar colors, indicators can draw clouds between indicator lines, and the new API allows more history and tick data loading, as well as more event subscriptions.



Last but not least, new chart tools include freehand drawing, a new smooth zoom, detached containers to display multiple charts with own layout, as well as a selection of convenience-oriented shortcuts. In turn, for increased user privacy and video overviews, all sensitive information, including account number, account balance and cTID name, can now be hidden from the screen.



To try out the new features, please Download cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta.



If you wish to discuss the updates, or ask any follow-up questions, please refer to their Community Board, or the cTrader Official Telegram channel.



About Spotware



Spotware is an award-winning financial technology provider specializing in complete business solutions and complex custom development projects that add value to their clients. It is best known for its flagship product, cTrader, a premium FX and CFDs trading platform offered by leading brokers and trusted by millions of traders worldwide. It has also developed cXchange, an out-of-the-box digital asset exchange solution that allows any business to launch a cryptocurrency exchange. Spotware has been raising the standards of the online trading industry since 2010 providing constant innovation ever since. Founded on the values of transparency and Traders First™ approach, the company develops products that are responsive to the changing demands of business and regulatory landscape, and serve the long-term interests of all market participants.



