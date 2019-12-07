DEVAR CEO Anna Belova Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Press Releases DEVAR Press Release

DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs.

DEVAR Entertainment is an American technology company headquartered in Marlton, New Jersey, that specializes in the development of augmented reality content and products. The company was founded in 2011 and has branches in Cyprus, United States and Eastern Europe.



DEVAR has created a series of educational augmented reality products for kids, including books, toys, flashcards and play sets. AR experience is activated through a platform DEVAR app available for iOS and Android devices that includes digital content for all of the company's products.



Alex Tsukanov

+1-323-763-6377



https://devar.org



