SocksLane Recommended by Verywellfit.com

Portland, OR, December 08, 2019 --(



2019 has been a good year for the SocksLane company run by Amanda and Dave Dixon. The company continues to enjoy and provide good customer satisfaction via its website and Amazon store, and still gets good feedback via online reviews and star ratings that also create strong word of mouth that creates a continuous flow of new customers alongside repeat customers. The mission statement of providing products that solve real problems, and maintaining customer happiness, has continued to stoke the fires of the company's loyal and growing customer base. It's also put them on the radar of various blogs, which have recommended them for various purposes, from fitness to working as nurses to general comfort.



Sockslane's 65/35 blend of combed cotton and hypoallergenic fibers is likely what's behind this rating. The hypoallergenic nylon and spandex allow for effective compression that, if one chooses properly from the range of compression strengths offered, is adequate and not painful to wear, while the combed cotton allows for breathable comfort and non-allergy-triggering wear, essential for socks that are typically worn for a length of time.



Varicose veins are typically treated with compression, as varicose veins occur when blood flow in the legs slows down because of sitting or standing for long periods of time. The latter tends to happen as a matter of course when traveling (on long drives or flights, which may also be frequent as well as lengthy), or working at a job that requires it, such as cashiers, salespersons, nurses, and the like. The weakened or slowed circulation results in spider veins and varicose veins, which is why compression is generally recommended.



In an article updated on November 25, 2019, fitness blog Verywellfit.com listed their top picks of compression socks for varicose veins. The article, entitled "The 7 Best Compression Socks for Varicose Veins of 2019," identifies SocksLane's cotton compression socks as the best in the Cotton category.

You can buy SocksLane products from the company website, www.sockslane.com, or on Amazon at Amazon.com/dp/B01MRKD0PQ

Contact Information
SocksLane

Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586



SocksLane.com



