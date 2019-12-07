Epworth Hosts Light the Night Tree Lighting

Press Releases Epworth Children & Family Services Press Release

St. Louis nonprofit participates in National Runaway Prevention Month.

St. Louis, MO, December 07, 2019 --(



According to a study from Voices of Youth Count and Chapin Hall, 4.2 million young people age 13 to 24 experience some form of homelessness - such as couch surfing, sleeping in the streets or staying in shelters - in the course of a year. Research has shown that family dynamics including conflict over rules, divorce, blended families and teen parenting strongly impact youths’ desire to run away.



Epworth’s campus was decorated with 50,000 green and white lights in support of NRPM’s The Green Light Project.



Founded in 1864, Epworth Children & Family Services is a multi-service agency that helps children, youth and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education and employment. Epworth offers emergency shelter, residential and intensive treatment, in-home family therapy, transitional housing, psychological evaluation and testing, foster care services, prevention services and a 24-hour help line. The agency is headquartered at 110 N. Elm Ave. with offices in Normandy and University City.



Gloria Ratliff

314-961-5718



epworth.org



