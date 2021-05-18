PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Top Fifty Best Credit Card Processing Companies Named by topcreditcardprocessors.com for May 2021


The independent authority on merchant services, topcreditcardprocessors.com, has announced their May 2021 rankings of the best Credit Card Processing Companies.

Naples, FL, May 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The independent authority on merchant services, topcreditcardprocessors.com, has announced their list of the best credit card processing companies for May 2021. Each of the credit card payment processors featured within the rankings have been put through a meticulous evaluation of their processing services to determine the top merchant services to feature within the rankings. The rankings are updated on a monthly basis based on the latest developments and achievements of leading and top contending credit card processing merchant service providers.

The list of best credit card processing companies includes:

1) PayArc

2) Beacon Payments, LLC

3) Credit Card Processing Specialists

4) Fattmerchant

5) US Alliance Group, Inc.

6) Total Pay Solutions, LLC

7) Octopos

8) PayProTec Elite, LLC

9) Harbortouch

10) BankCard USA

The process used to determine which merchant services to feature in the rankings involves an in-depth analysis of each of the credit card processing services being provided. This is done through the use of a set of evaluation criteria covering the factors found to most influence the credit card processing experience. Five areas of evaluation are used during this process in areas including competitive rates, reliability, efficiency, variance, and customer support.

About topcreditcardprocessors.com

topcreditcardprocessors.com is an online provider of independent reviews and ratings. The ratings of the best credit card processing companies are released monthly to assist businesses in connecting with servicing companies which offer a history of effective solutions. Thousands of credit card processing companies are put to the test while only the absolute best companies are highlighted in the ratings.

