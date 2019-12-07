Kelley Kronenberg Helps Make Thanksgiving Possible for 120 Miami Families

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Firm Saves Turkey Day for Young Students throughout Miami-Dade County.

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Miami, FL, December 07, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with family and friends to share what we are most thankful for each year. Yet, many South Florida families are sadly forced to go without the classic turkey dinner because of financial strain or other hardships. In the spirit of the holidays, lawyers and staff members at Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, recently partnered with Giving Gators to donate 120 turkeys to 120 children in need.The turkeys were given to students at schools throughout Miami-Dade County on Thursday, Nov. 21. Kelley Kronenberg’s team personally participated in the donations at City of Hialeah Educational Academy (COHEA), Barbara Goleman Senior High School, Bob Graham Education Center, Miami Lakes K-8 Center, Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School, Miami Lakes Educational Center and Miami Lakes Middle School.Giving Gators is a nonprofit organization founded by a group of parent volunteers from Barbara Goleman Senior High School who are committed to assisting underprivileged students and families within local schools and in the community.“While the holidays are a time for celebration, we must not forget that many of our neighbors are not as fortune,” said Greta Matiash, Kelley Kronenberg’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It is incredibly important to our firm leaders, attorneys and staff that we help those who need a little assistance. For this reason, we were honored to join Giving Gators and Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid for this important project.”Kelley Kronenberg attorney, Marc Marra, initiated the Giving Gators partnership and together with Greta, they worked collaboratively with the organization to bring this holiday program to life.The firm regularly provides opportunities for the firm’s attorneys and staff to commit to civic and charitable efforts in the cities where the firm’s offices are located. Past initiatives have included participation with the Salvation Army Angel Tree Donation Drive, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, a statewide school supplies drive, and various food drives and clothing donations across Florida.About Kelley KronenbergKelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Contact Information Kelley Kronenberg

