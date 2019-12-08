Press Releases Snack Technologies Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Snack Technologies Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Snack Launches to Provide Training as a Service to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Straight-forward, flat-rate training content in an easily digestible form.

Seattle, WA, December 08, 2019 --(



For decades, employee training has been an expensive and time-consuming task. In fact, getting employees involved and a limited budget is on top of the list of the biggest challenges for most Learning and Development (L&D) managers. Snack is about to change that. With AI and micro-learning technologies under the hood, Snack is the first TaaS company providing an all-in-one, engaging and affordable on-demand mobile-oriented training experience to businesses.



“We’re providing training programs that are easily digestible. All Snack programs are bite-sized,” stated Seth Wu, CEO of Snack. “By taking advantage of micro-learning in a mobile environment, we are able to provide employees the opportunity to learn at their own pace while maximizing comprehension rates. Similar to Netflix, Snack provides a variety of training programs from which to choose from with a subscription-based flat rate.”



The process is simple:



- It takes no more than three minutes for an L&D manager to get started by signing-up a free trial account and assign a program to employees.

- Managers can easily preview any programs from an employee perspective to ensure that they align with the learning goals of the business before assigning the program.

- There is no download, installation, or even sign-in needed for employees to get started from their phone or computer as soon as they receive an email invite from their L&D manager; starting a program is just one click away.



As a bonus, even after completion of training programs, learning and performance improvement can continue as all of the content in the programs become part of an on-demand knowledge base for employees to refer back to whenever necessary.



Snack covers a variety of training programs such as onboarding, recruitments, and soft skills for both employees and managers. As an open platform, Snack also encourages training content providers to work with them and bring more value to small and middle-sized businesses together.



Those interested in learning more about Snack’s simple, smart, and on-demand team training can learn more at http://www.snacktt.com/.



About Snack Technologies



Snack Technologies is creating the very first smart TaaS (Training as a Service) company providing an all-in-one, affordable, flexible, and on-demand mobile-oriented training experience to businesses. Snack Team Training is an innovative micro-training service built around an employee’s learning cycle, designed to help businesses cultivate a stronger team faster and easier than ever before. Seattle, WA, December 08, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Snack Technologies today announced it launches first-of-its-kind, smart TaaS (Training-as-a-Service) to provide micro-learning for small and medium-sized businesses.For decades, employee training has been an expensive and time-consuming task. In fact, getting employees involved and a limited budget is on top of the list of the biggest challenges for most Learning and Development (L&D) managers. Snack is about to change that. With AI and micro-learning technologies under the hood, Snack is the first TaaS company providing an all-in-one, engaging and affordable on-demand mobile-oriented training experience to businesses.“We’re providing training programs that are easily digestible. All Snack programs are bite-sized,” stated Seth Wu, CEO of Snack. “By taking advantage of micro-learning in a mobile environment, we are able to provide employees the opportunity to learn at their own pace while maximizing comprehension rates. Similar to Netflix, Snack provides a variety of training programs from which to choose from with a subscription-based flat rate.”The process is simple:- It takes no more than three minutes for an L&D manager to get started by signing-up a free trial account and assign a program to employees.- Managers can easily preview any programs from an employee perspective to ensure that they align with the learning goals of the business before assigning the program.- There is no download, installation, or even sign-in needed for employees to get started from their phone or computer as soon as they receive an email invite from their L&D manager; starting a program is just one click away.As a bonus, even after completion of training programs, learning and performance improvement can continue as all of the content in the programs become part of an on-demand knowledge base for employees to refer back to whenever necessary.Snack covers a variety of training programs such as onboarding, recruitments, and soft skills for both employees and managers. As an open platform, Snack also encourages training content providers to work with them and bring more value to small and middle-sized businesses together.Those interested in learning more about Snack’s simple, smart, and on-demand team training can learn more at http://www.snacktt.com/.About Snack TechnologiesSnack Technologies is creating the very first smart TaaS (Training as a Service) company providing an all-in-one, affordable, flexible, and on-demand mobile-oriented training experience to businesses. Snack Team Training is an innovative micro-training service built around an employee’s learning cycle, designed to help businesses cultivate a stronger team faster and easier than ever before. Contact Information Snack Technologies Inc.

Kristen Hoff

978-407-9283



https://www.snacktt.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Snack Technologies Inc.