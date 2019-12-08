Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market

Press Releases Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. Press Release

With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz.

Las Vegas, NV, December 08, 2019 --(



The product is developed in response to substantial customer interest and is expected to be of significant interest to a range of DGS’s customer base globally, across military, law enforcement, homeland security agencies, defense contractors and VIP markets.



The product summary is attached to this release as below:

https://usdgs.com/v6000t-anti-drone-rcied-convoy-jammer/



DGS is also pleased to announce an immediate customer purchase order for a small quantity of V6000T Vehicle-Mounted Counter Drone and RCIED Jammer Systems by the Department of Defense of a Western country. While the revenue from the order remains confidential, the order is for evaluation towards a potential larger purchase order.



V6000T is fully programmable with each jamming module providing focused RCIED and drone jamming capability to a specific region of the RF spectrum.



DGS’s CEO Daniel Chou commented, “We are excited to launch V6000T. Due to its state-of-the-art EW design of providing focused jamming capability against both RCIEDs and hostile drones simultaneously, we expect it to well support our customers’ effort to counter road-side bombs and those being delivered by hostile drones while traveling in a convoy.”



For Further Information



Peter Hewitt

Sales Director

Email: phewitt@usdgs.com

Tel: +44 1202072941



About Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

https://usdgs.com



