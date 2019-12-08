Frosty Tech Strikes Deal with Hydropac

Press Releases Frosty Tech Press Release

Overland Park, KS, December 08, 2019 --(



Hydropac prides itself on being environmentally friendly and producing quality products that consumers can re-use. Combined with Frosty Tech’s innovative Future of Cooling™ technology, Hydropac plans to release a new line of cost-effective and eco-conscious products.



“This new partnership is set to launch several new and innovative cold chain technologies into the UK market, including genuine Environmentally Friendly Gel Ice packs for the food sector,” said Colin Rowland, Managing Director at Hydropac. “These packs will replace the industry-standard Gel Pack, which currently doesn’t break down organically and leaves a plastic polymer for the earth to deal with for many generations to come.”



Founded in 2001, Hydropac is the UK’s premier manufacturer of innovative, flexible, and durable ice packs, gel packs, and temperature-controlled shipping systems.



Frosty Tech™ (Frosty Cold, LLC) has reached an agreement with major United Kingdom ice pack and temperature-controlled shipping systems manufacturer, Hydropac Ltd.

