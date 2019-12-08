Pelton Shepherd Releases Enviro Ice™ Powered by Frosty Tech™

Press Releases Frosty Tech Press Release

“PSI is extremely excited to introduce a truly green solution for a gel ice refrigerant in Enviro Ice™,” said Tim Shepherd, Executive Vice President.



“It has been rigorously lab tested and proven to be drain-safe and double as a fertilizer for your plants! Consumers now have options that are environmentally safe to dispose of the gel packs they receive.”



Enviro Ice™ gel pack contents are non-toxic, reusable, and compostable.



While the industry standard is several weeks for freeze times, Enviro Ice™ can be flash frozen without any bulging or breaks in several hours. Shortened freeze times give businesses more flexibility in their fulfillment, especially for last-minute orders.



Pelton Shepherd Industries has been in the gel business since 1950. As the creators of BlueIce© and the oldest manufacturer of gel ice in the country, they continually improve the quality and reliability of their products to supply the most reliable gel pack formulations in the market.



