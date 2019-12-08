PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Deputy Chief of Staff of Italian Navy to Present at Border Security Conference


SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy, December 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- With Europe’s Migrant Crisis ongoing in the Mediterranean, SMi Group is delighted to announce that attendees of Border Security 2020 will hear an exclusive briefing from the newly appointed Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy on how they are safeguarding their sea border.

Safeguarding the maritime dimension in the Blue Century:
· Increasing relevance of the seas for sustainable growth
· Traditional antagonism and emerging hybrid threats
· Comprehensive approach to the maritime dimension and role of the Navies

Rear Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Italian Navy General Staff, Italian Navy

The event will also include three more presentations on Maritime Security from the:

· Portuguese Navy
· US Navy
· IOM - International Organization for Migration

Maritime Presentations at Border Security 2020:

1) The Portuguese (PRT) Maritime Authority - Maritime Police in European Border Control Operations
Vice Admiral Luis Carlos de Sousa Pereira, PRT Maritime Authority Director-general / Commandant, PRT Maritime Police, Portuguese Navy

2) U.S. Navy Initiatives for Border Protection at Sea: an overview of the Navy’s Identity Dominance System (IDS) and Biometrically Enabled Access Control - Husbanding (BEACH)
Mr. Mike Jones, Identity Dominance System Technical Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, US Navy

3) Border Security in Unstable Scenarios, Challenges and Opportunities in The Central Mediterranean Migration Route
Mr. Marco Mantovan, Project Manager, IOM - International Organization for Migration

The full agenda (event brochure) can be requested from the event website http://www.bordersec-conference.com/prcom6

For those who are interested in attending, the early bird discount expires on December 13. Register early to save £100.

Border Security Conference
Rome, Italy
11-12 February 2020
Gold Sponsor: Vancouver International Airport | Exhibitor: Bartington Instruments

Should you wish to speak or exhibit please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Shannon Cargan
+44 (0) 20 7827 6138
Contact
www.bordersec-conference.com/prcom6

