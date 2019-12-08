Deputy Chief of Staff of Italian Navy to Present at Border Security Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Safeguarding the maritime dimension in the Blue Century:

· Increasing relevance of the seas for sustainable growth

· Traditional antagonism and emerging hybrid threats

· Comprehensive approach to the maritime dimension and role of the Navies



Rear Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Italian Navy General Staff, Italian Navy



The event will also include three more presentations on Maritime Security from the:



· Portuguese Navy

· US Navy

· IOM - International Organization for Migration



Maritime Presentations at Border Security 2020:



1) The Portuguese (PRT) Maritime Authority - Maritime Police in European Border Control Operations

Vice Admiral Luis Carlos de Sousa Pereira, PRT Maritime Authority Director-general / Commandant, PRT Maritime Police, Portuguese Navy



2) U.S. Navy Initiatives for Border Protection at Sea: an overview of the Navy’s Identity Dominance System (IDS) and Biometrically Enabled Access Control - Husbanding (BEACH)

Mr. Mike Jones, Identity Dominance System Technical Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, US Navy



3) Border Security in Unstable Scenarios, Challenges and Opportunities in The Central Mediterranean Migration Route

Mr. Marco Mantovan, Project Manager, IOM - International Organization for Migration



The full agenda (event brochure) can be requested from the event website http://www.bordersec-conference.com/prcom6



Border Security Conference

Rome, Italy

11-12 February 2020

