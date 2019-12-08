PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Aesthetics Atelier. E-Booklet - An Editorial Debut by dotinspiring's Founder Who Points the Attention Towards the Linkage Between Philosophy and Branding


Preston, United Kingdom, December 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Aesthetics Atelier. E-Booklet -an editorial debut by dotinspiring's founder who points the attention towards the linkage between philosophy and branding.

A new way of looking at branding through the prism of philosophy - a booklet.

A little booklet on the value of visual aesthetics in daily lives - subject matters: brand building processes, visual signature, brand value, brand elements (name/logo/shape/colour) - Aesthetics Atelier.

.I N S P I R I N G, a brand studio, announces the release of Visual Aesthetics E-booklet "Aesthetics Atelier. Visual Lingua style" by Dr Ania A Drzewiecka. This new approach towards the management of brand marketing elements provides a creative outlook on how to look at branding through the prism of philosophy.

There are many ways we communicate apart from wordings... colours... shapes... textures ... symbols ... (Dr A A Drzewiecka).

AestheticsAtelier. Visual Lingua Style - booklet out now at https://www.dotinspiring.com/aesthetics-atelier/.

This short but compelling story introduces a set of new approaches towards branding/marketing/ visual communication.

An introduction of Re-shape method that provides a positioning opportunity for businesses to engage into re-evaluating their own practices towards enhancing the equity of their branding.

contact person: Dr Ania A Drzewiecka
hello@dotinspiring.com
tel: 00447825370972

Every 5% of the total price goes to support inspirational causes Purchase available: https://www.dotinspiring.com/aesthetics-atelier/.
