Aesthetics Atelier. E-Booklet - An Editorial Debut by dotinspiring's Founder Who Points the Attention Towards the Linkage Between Philosophy and Branding

Preston, United Kingdom, December 08, 2019 --(



A new way of looking at branding through the prism of philosophy - a booklet.



A little booklet on the value of visual aesthetics in daily lives - subject matters: brand building processes, visual signature, brand value, brand elements (name/logo/shape/colour) - Aesthetics Atelier.



.I N S P I R I N G, a brand studio, announces the release of Visual Aesthetics E-booklet "Aesthetics Atelier. Visual Lingua style" by Dr Ania A Drzewiecka. This new approach towards the management of brand marketing elements provides a creative outlook on how to look at branding through the prism of philosophy.



There are many ways we communicate apart from wordings... colours... shapes... textures ... symbols ... (Dr A A Drzewiecka).



AestheticsAtelier. Visual Lingua Style - booklet out now at https://www.dotinspiring.com/aesthetics-atelier/.



This short but compelling story introduces a set of new approaches towards branding/marketing/ visual communication.



An introduction of Re-shape method that provides a positioning opportunity for businesses to engage into re-evaluating their own practices towards enhancing the equity of their branding.



contact person: Dr Ania A Drzewiecka

hello@dotinspiring.com

tel: 00447825370972



00447825370972



https://www.dotinspiring.com



