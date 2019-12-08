Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Execulink Telecom Press Release

Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build.

Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, December 08, 2019 --(



Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom, delivered the news via press conference at the Tillsonburg Community Centre. Tillsonburg Mayor, Stephen Molnar, Deputy Mayor, Dave Beres along with other local dignitaries, media and members of the community were in attendance for the announcement.



“Tillsonburg is a flourishing town rich with innovation and economic development. Its progressiveness fits the mold of our target build communities and is a suitable choice for introducing new technological advancements,” said Stevens. “Our mission is to bring residents and business owners that awesome telecom experience they deserve and improve the day-to-day lives of the local growing community with our Fibre services.”



Fibre to the Home is the delivery of a communications signal over optical fibre. In comparison with other methods of delivery, Fibre’s underground infrastructure is unaffected by weather and allows for reliable TV and phone services, with some of the fastest Internet speeds in Ontario. Customers can look forward to enjoying blazing-fast Internet speeds up to 1 Gbps.



Construction has already begun to homes and businesses on the Northeast side of town and the company is working to develop maps and timelines for the rest of the town.



“This is an Oxford local success story and we welcome Execulink to the town of Tillsonburg,” said Tillsonburg Mayor, Stephen Molnar. “Execulink and their entire vision goes back years, and has always been at the root of community. We recognize this investment as we proceed together down this pathway of innovation and partnership.”



“At Execulink, we believe that an awesome telecom experience starts with being present in and supporting our local communities,” said Stevens. “Therefore we are excited to announce that we will be opening a storefront in the spring of 2020 that will be centrally located downtown at 161 Broadway! We are proud to hire and invest in local employees and will be looking for local candidates to fill the positions of Store Representatives.”



The Company has already established a partnership with the Tillsonburg Community Centre as a Wi-Fi provider and anticipates collaborating with more community organizations in the future.



Execulink Telecom has been servicing Oxford County for over 100 years and continues to bring Fibre to neighboring communities in the area. Residents are encouraged to call 1-866-765-2282 to sign up.



For more information, please visit fibre.execulink.ca. Interested job applicants can visit execulink.ca/careers to apply today.



About Execulink Telecom

Nicole Paterson

519.456.7200 ext. 7918



www.execulink.ca



