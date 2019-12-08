Matthew Prinn to Moderate Webinar with RFP360 on How to Incorporate Technology Into Your RFP Response Process

Press Releases RFP Advisory Group LLC Press Release

The upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency and collaboration. Presented by Matthew Prinn, (Principal, RFP Advisory Group) and Pat Criss (Sales Director, RFP360), you’ll get an inside look at how technology can improve your RFP experience.



The webinar will explore:



- How you can incorporate your RFPs into one centralized platform with a built in standard language repository



- How to use project management templates to manage your internal deadlines and collaborate with your lawyers



- How the automation process can be used for security questionnaires and other generic questions



- How you can track your firm's strategy, performance and client feedback into your RFP response process



