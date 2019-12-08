PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
RFP Advisory Group LLC

Press Release

Receive press releases from RFP Advisory Group LLC: By Email RSS Feeds:

Matthew Prinn to Moderate Webinar with RFP360 on How to Incorporate Technology Into Your RFP Response Process


Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency.

Boston, MA, December 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Law firms are going to continue to see a spike in the number of RFPs they receive from clients and prospects. One reason for this is the emergence of software that makes it easier to issue an RFP. But there is also new technology available for responders that will drastically improve your RFP experience and results.

The upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency and collaboration. Presented by Matthew Prinn, (Principal, RFP Advisory Group) and Pat Criss (Sales Director, RFP360), you’ll get an inside look at how technology can improve your RFP experience.

The webinar will explore:

- How you can incorporate your RFPs into one centralized platform with a built in standard language repository

- How to use project management templates to manage your internal deadlines and collaborate with your lawyers

- How the automation process can be used for security questionnaires and other generic questions

- How you can track your firm's strategy, performance and client feedback into your RFP response process

To register visit: https://rfp360.com/law-firm-rfp-webinar/
Contact Information
RFP Advisory Group LLC
Matthew Prinn
857-400-4767
Contact
rfpag.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RFP Advisory Group LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help