The Mandalay Group Shares New Updates for #Pay TAMPA BAY

The theme for the 2020 event is "Banking, Blockchain and Beyond." Event proceedings are being co-sponsored by BlockSpaces, a Tampa based blockchain technology innovation studio. This unique event will be staged at the new Embarc Collective innovation hub in downtown Tampa.



"We're excited to enter into these new partnerships leading up to the event," said Bruce Burke, CEO of The Mandalay Group. "These high-profile supporters and contributors will help amplify our message and attract attention and investment to our thriving technology community.”



Andrew Morris, Founder & CEO of new consultancy The Fintech Agenda LLC, will be joining the #PAY Board of Advisors. An expert in the technologies and trends shaping the future of financial services, payments and commerce, Andrew serves on multiple boards and is an advisor to several fintech organizations, including the Technology Association of Georgia’s Fintech Society and the HOPE Global Forums.



"Having served for 5 years as Chief Content Officer for the Money20/20 conferences, and thus helping to build the leading fintech events globally, I have seen how powerful events can be to move industries and companies forward," Andrew explains. "The #PAY event brand is in the right space at the right time. I'm excited to play a role moving forward in helping #PAY produce world-class events exploring the innovation that will occur over the next decade in payments."



#PAY also announced several presenters for the event, including keynote speaker Matteo Rizzi, an unconventional Entrepreneur, Investor, Innovator and Author of the new book “Talents and Rebels, Dealing with Corporate Misfits.” Matteo’s book is an inspirational journey where - hopefully - misfits get a spot to be heard, and everyone gets an opportunity to understand a different innovation perspective. For three years in a row, Financial News has nominated Matteo as one of the “40 most influential Fintech executives in Europe.”



Matteo will be joined by executives from Arival, the first fintech bank. Arival was founded in 2017 by a dynamic trifecta consisting of two seasoned fintech venture capitalists and one young fintech entrepreneur. Regarded for the team's prior investments in pioneer digital banks such as Simple, Moven, Fidor, & RocketBank - they decided it was time to take the bull by the horns & build their own. CEO, Vladislav Solodkiy, CFO, Igor Pesin and COO, Jeremy Berger will participate in the #PAY event. Arival now boasts a pre-money valuation of more than $14.8 million.



"We're proud to have so many fintech leaders as headline speakers for #PAY," said Rosa Shores, Co-Founder of BlockSpaces. "These innovators will explore the most transformative technologies and ideas reshaping the banking, fintech and payments industry. We look forward to shining a global spotlight on Tampa Bay as an emerging fintech hub and, once again, show the nation we are a 'go-to' city for blockchain innovation."



The Mandalay Group also announced a new community partnership with the Florida based non-profit, Synapse. #PAY will host a panel session focused on Fintech investment during the Synapse Summit being held February 11-12, 2020 at Amalie Arena. Leading VC’s, institutional investors and well-funded fintech firms will provide information and insight with key strategies for successful exits.



“Synapse is glad to partner with #PAY to ensure our audience of upwards of 6,000 attendees from all parts of Florida’s innovation ecosystem have the chance to learn about the growing fintech and payments industry,” said Lauren Prager, Synapse Vice President of Community Engagement.



The #PAY TAMPA BAY agenda offers keynote sessions from global leaders in the banking, fintech and payments industry, with more than dozen sessions on topics ranging from opportunities in blockchain, to shifting consumer payment preferences, digital identity, innovative payment solutions and how these changes will reshape the banking, payments and commerce industry.



Industry innovators count on #PAY to connect them with key decision-makers at financial institutions, venture capitalists, and fintech startups as well as service providers, analysts and media.



Get your brand message in front of executive-level stakeholders and buyers. #PAY TAMPA BAY has opportunities for speakers, sponsors and supporters.



About The Mandalay Group



The Mandalay Group is a consortium of professionals focused on accelerating the future in the banking, fintech and payments industry globally. TMG is well known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from across the financial services industry to discuss the tsunami of transformation changing the face of finance.



Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts focused on emerging payments technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cryptocurrencies, e-commerce, blockchain, cognitive platforms, digital identity and experiential customer engagement.



