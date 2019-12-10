Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book

Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son.

The imprint will be led by Jovanna Schlossenberg, President and Publisher of Schloss Publishing. She will be working in collaboration with Brian Schlossenberg, President of Operations, Chase Schlossenberg Jr., Editor in Chief, Digvijay (DJ) Kadam, Clinical Logistics Operator, Millie Bicknelle, Illustrator, Sophie Ioannou, Editor, Matt Hopkins, Creative Director and Martin Schlossenberg, reader of acknowledgments and a part of the event.



Titles will be published in the English language and later converted to Spanish.



Schloss Publishing will publish additional books in 2020. Currently, a YouTube channel, website, app and podcast are all in the early stages of development. In addition, the Wonderful World of Bookstores coffee table book is set to release in 2020.



More information is expected following the release of JoJo Knows on December 14, 2019.



“We will be giving the world literature and that will always be one of our greatest gifts.” - Jovanna Schlossenberg.



About Schloss Publishing:

Based out of Kansas City, MO, Schloss Publishing was founded in 2019 and publishes children's books such as JoJo Knows and adult fiction including Jessica Wright's Perception. The publishing house aims to be known for its unique understanding of what kids want and need to navigate life successfully. Schloss Publishing sets its sights on being the leading publisher of children's books, coffee table books or self-help books and will be grounded in learning materials, which are reality based, positive, pro-kid and solution focused. Their aim is to relate to all children and support them to develop their talents and foster a positive outlook on life so they can reach their goals.



About Jovanna Schlossenberg:

