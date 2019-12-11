Air Vice Marshal Warren James of The Royal Airforce to Present at Defence Aviation Safety 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April.

London, United Kingdom, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Defence Aviation Safety, which will return to London on April 23-24, 2020, aims to bring together military leaders and defence experts from across the globe to discuss ways in which the protection of lives and capability of military aviators can be enhanced.Defence forces are continuing to extend the lifecycle of their aviation systems, meaning it's as critical as ever to ensure a strong safety culture is continuously being promoted and aircraft is maintained to a high standard as a result.Registration for the event is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 13 December 2019: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4Royal Air Force No. 22 Group provides the qualified and skilled personnel that the RAF need to carry out operations worldwide and has a wide area of interest with responsibilities for many aspects of training. No. 22 Group directly employs 3,800 military and 1,900 civilian personnel - the Air Cadet Organisation has approximately 41,000 cadets and 12,000 adult volunteers. Each year, the Group trains around 61,000 individuals at varying levels of training across its 53 sites.With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce that Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force will be presenting on "AOC 22 Group: Maximising Safety Through Enhanced Training of Royal Air Force Personnel," which will cover:- Keeping safety front of mind when training across No. 22 Group- Creating a safety-first culture across all training- Lessons from incidents and outsourcingAir Vice Marshal Warren James is just one of many expert speakers who will be presenting at the event. The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4Defence Aviation Safety Conference23-24 April 2020London, UK

