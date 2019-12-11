Press Releases ANB Systems, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from ANB Systems, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center

Chennai, India, December 11, 2019 --(



“The expanded office space is designed in lines with the recently rolled out 'Employee Engagement' initiative. ANB’s new space has an open floor plan that will foster collaboration among team members. One space has been set aside for ANBites to explore creative ideas; the cafeteria can double as a learning center; and, two conference rooms will cater to larger team meetings,” said S. Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of ANB Systems, Inc.



Based in Houston, Texas, ANB Systems, Inc. recently floated its Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence (MLAI) Center, and the team was instrumental in launching a new document recognition and management platform - Document Recognition Marketplace (DRM).



About ANB Systems: ANB Systems, Inc. is a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities. Established in 1997, ANB builds state-of-the-art software solutions for business process automation, application and project tracking, and document recognition services. ANB Systems, Inc. empower their clients to become data-savvy and realize operational efficiencies through the implementation of data-tracking and reporting systems. Chennai, India, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center, but also to transform ANB as one of the great places to work. ANB Systems Private Limited is now hiring tech savvies across several business functions.“The expanded office space is designed in lines with the recently rolled out 'Employee Engagement' initiative. ANB’s new space has an open floor plan that will foster collaboration among team members. One space has been set aside for ANBites to explore creative ideas; the cafeteria can double as a learning center; and, two conference rooms will cater to larger team meetings,” said S. Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of ANB Systems, Inc.Based in Houston, Texas, ANB Systems, Inc. recently floated its Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence (MLAI) Center, and the team was instrumental in launching a new document recognition and management platform - Document Recognition Marketplace (DRM).About ANB Systems: ANB Systems, Inc. is a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities. Established in 1997, ANB builds state-of-the-art software solutions for business process automation, application and project tracking, and document recognition services. ANB Systems, Inc. empower their clients to become data-savvy and realize operational efficiencies through the implementation of data-tracking and reporting systems. Contact Information ANB Systems, Inc.

Balaji Vijayaraghavan

+919551106575



anbsystems.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ANB Systems, Inc.