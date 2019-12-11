Local Holiday Pop-Up Shop to Feature Local Women Entrepreneurs

Press Releases Wylie Grey Press Release

Alexandria, VA, December 11, 2019



Nikki and Rachel, who own the online and pop up designer clothing store, Wylie Grey, met in 2007 while working at a high end multi-brand retailer. They quickly bonded over their love for fashion, adventure, and travel. Throughout their 15 years of combined retail experience, Nikki and Rachel gained a unique perspective on how to help women create their own personal style. Working with a variety of designers, they are able to help their customers select and style the strongest pieces for each season.



Meet them in person and have them personally style you this week, December 10 - December 15 at the Seedling Collective Holiday Pop Up Shop located at 121 South Royal St. Alexandria VA. 10am - 6pm Shop Wylie Grey's collection along with other locally made gifts including: jewelry, hair accessories, art, holiday decor, skin care products, textiles, handbags, clothing and more.



Elisa Lupton

410-689-9944



www.Fullsail.media



