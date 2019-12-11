Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Operation Food Search's Brian Wieher Honored by National Nutrition Organization

Wieher is one of only 43 nationwide recipients selected for this inaugural class.

St. Louis, MO, December 11, 2019 --(



Wieher is one of only 43 individuals nationwide to be a part of this group, which represents a wide array of people and organizations providing meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Afterschool Meals Program. This class honors those who ensure children have the nutrition they need to learn, play, and grow after school.



Wieher is responsible for the direction of all OFS Child & Family Nutrition programming, which includes nutrition education classes, as well as demonstrations and presentations. He also oversees a variety of programs including USDA Summer Food Service, Afterschool Meals, and Operation Backpack for weekend assistance.



No Kid Hungry's Center for Best Practices is comprised of program, policy, and innovation experts committed to ending hunger in the U.S. by providing information and resources to stakeholders, conducting programmatic and policy research and analysis, and testing promising ideas to identify emerging best practices.



“I am very honored to be recognized by an organization that plays such a crucial role in ending childhood hunger,” said Wieher. “It is a privilege to join this group of individuals who are innovation experts when it comes to creating resourceful solutions to this childhood plight.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Brian Wieher, Director of Child & Family Nutrition at Operation Food Search, was recently named to the inaugural No Kid Hungry Hall of Fame Class of 2019 created by the national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry. He is the sole Missouri candidate to be inducted into this noteworthy class.Wieher is one of only 43 individuals nationwide to be a part of this group, which represents a wide array of people and organizations providing meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Afterschool Meals Program. This class honors those who ensure children have the nutrition they need to learn, play, and grow after school.Wieher is responsible for the direction of all OFS Child & Family Nutrition programming, which includes nutrition education classes, as well as demonstrations and presentations. He also oversees a variety of programs including USDA Summer Food Service, Afterschool Meals, and Operation Backpack for weekend assistance.No Kid Hungry's Center for Best Practices is comprised of program, policy, and innovation experts committed to ending hunger in the U.S. by providing information and resources to stakeholders, conducting programmatic and policy research and analysis, and testing promising ideas to identify emerging best practices.“I am very honored to be recognized by an organization that plays such a crucial role in ending childhood hunger,” said Wieher. “It is a privilege to join this group of individuals who are innovation experts when it comes to creating resourceful solutions to this childhood plight.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search