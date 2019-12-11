How One Local Entrepreneur Turned Her Hobby Into a Career

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

“Entrepreneurship has always been in my blood,” says Williams. “All it took was deciding to do what I love, which is changing people’s lives through custom organization. Nearly three decades later, I’m still extremely passionate about my work.”



Before Jennifer Williams first opened Saint Louis Closet Co. in 1991, she approached the SBA to get a crash course on starting a business. That year, she forged ahead, acquired a startup loan and took a risk, trusting that early sales of her new closet systems would prove profitable. That first year, Jennifer – a 25-year-old college grad – did $236,000 in sales. This amount would be exceeded by over 2,500 percent throughout the years.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., was recently featured in Thrive Global's interview series, "From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career" by Phil La Duke. In her interview, Jennifer discusses how she started her company with a dream, desire, and a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan.

"Entrepreneurship has always been in my blood," says Williams. "All it took was deciding to do what I love, which is changing people's lives through custom organization. Nearly three decades later, I'm still extremely passionate about my work."

Before Jennifer Williams first opened Saint Louis Closet Co. in 1991, she approached the SBA to get a crash course on starting a business. That year, she forged ahead, acquired a startup loan and took a risk, trusting that early sales of her new closet systems would prove profitable. That first year, Jennifer – a 25-year-old college grad – did $236,000 in sales. This amount would be exceeded by over 2,500 percent throughout the years.

About Saint Louis Closet Co.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact Information
Saint Louis Closet Co.
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com

Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



