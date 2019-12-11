Marine Corps Veteran Delivers Thousands of Memorial Wreaths to Honor Fallen Military

Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release Share Blog

Enter National Van Lines top driver and Marine Corps veteran Jim Lanager.



Jim (and his wife Kimberly) are using his tractor-trailer to transport thousands of wreaths to three military gravesites in West Virginia and Pennsylvania as volunteers prepare for National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 14.



Organized by Wreaths Across America, the one-day event gathers individuals nationwide to lay wreaths at the graves of men and women killed in action. The wreaths on Jim’s watch are in the safest of hands: He recently received National Van Lines’ prestigious Top Driver in Safety award for 2018–2019.



“National Van Lines is proud to play a role in this monumental event to honor those who served and sacrificed throughout U.S. history,” National Van Lines President & COO Tim Helenthal said. “We’re grateful one of our finest drivers has answered the call to participate.”



Jim Lanager’s Wreath-Delivery Sites:

Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. ET: West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, WV (5,292 wreaths)

Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. ET Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum, Fayetteville, WV (702 wreaths)

Dec. 10 tentatively at 9 a.m. Fairview Cemetery, Boyerton, PA (729 wreaths)



In addition, National Van Lines executives, employees and their families will place wreaths at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, in Elwood, IL during the Dec. 14 event. At press time, more than 20,000 wreaths were scheduled to be placed in that cemetery.



About National Van Lines

