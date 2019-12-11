Psychological Associates Holds First Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop.

Reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. St. Louis, MO, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, will host its first Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage workshop. The three-day intensive workshop will take place Tues., Feb. 25 and Wed., Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thurs., Feb. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The program will be held at The Last Hotel located at 1501 Washington Ave. in downtown St. Louis.Described as the next generation leadership development program, the new individualized experience focuses on helping a company’s top talent improve team success through the people skills they need to engage and influence others. The People Skills Advantage comprehensively identifies and adapts effective leadership behaviors with more intricate job-related feedback. The new program combines the latest in instructional design along with PA’s six decades of pragmatic leadership development.The People Skills Advantage is designed for C-level leaders, vice presidents, and general managers who will improve their interpersonal skills in order to break down silos and contribute to synergistic teams.Psychological Associate’s Vice President of Organizational Consulting Emily Ingalls will lead the new sessions. She brings strong academic training, as well as assessment and coaching experience, to the workshop.Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo.Reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. Contact Information Psychological Associates

