Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner

Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals.

This new MFS500 has a low FRR (False Recognition Rate). Apart from this, MFS500 has been certified by FBI PVI Certification for FAP10. Its platen prism is made of glass instate of plastic, currently, many players in the industry use a plastic prism to lower their cost. Due to this, the glass prism platen does not get yellowish after some point of time and maintains its ruggedness and durability.



MFS500 has widest platform selection as it is compatible with Android, Windows, and Linux operating systems. Mantra has also developed MFS100 APIs and SDKs which helps SIs, and developers to work in any environment to develop their own products and solutions.



To manage all the service or maintenance queries, Mantra has developed a dedicated service support center (SERVICO) to handle customer queries in real-time with online and on-site support.



