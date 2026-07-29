Electrical Manufacturing News
Get energized with the latest news about electrical components and equipment. Find business intelligence and information on standards, advocacy and leadership news about the electrical equipment industry, covering switch boxes, wiring, tubing, motors and generators, light sources and controls, batteries and energy storage systems, transformers, connectors, industrial imaging and communications.
Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Shaanxi Sefon Launches Advanced SVR Line Automatic Voltage Regulator to Strengthen Global Power Stability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. has officially introduced its newly developed SVR (Step Voltage Regulator) Line Automatic Voltage Regulator, a high-performance solution designed to improve voltage stability, enhance power quality, and ensure reliable electricity distribution across... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation for Rapid Power Restoration and Grid Support
SEFON, a professional manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, proudly announces its advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation, designed to provide fast, reliable, and flexible power solutions for utilities, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, and emergency... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Advanced Box-Type Substation Solutions for Reliable Power Distribution Worldwide
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of electrical power equipment, has announced the availability of its advanced Box-Type Substation solutions, designed to provide safe, efficient, and reliable power distribution for industrial, commercial, renewable energy,... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
ChargePapa Reports Record Demand for DC Adapters as Rising Fuel Costs Drive Global EV Surge
ChargePapa, a direct-to-consumer EV charging hardware manufacturer, recorded 140% year-on-year growth in demand for its DC fast-charging adapter line. The surge coincides with record EV adoption across Europe and North America as rising fossil fuel costs accelerate the shift to electric vehicles. - July 08, 2026 - ChargePapa
Shaanxi Sefon at ELEKTRO 2026: Advancing Global Growth Through Innovation
The 34th International Exhibition for Electrical Equipment, Lighting Engineering and Building Automation (ELEKTRO 2026) took place at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center in Moscow, Russia. As an invited exhibitor, Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. presented its flagship... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Expands Global Reach with Advanced Power Distribution and Voltage Regulation Solutions
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading Chinese manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, continues to strengthen its presence in international markets by providing reliable, energy-efficient, and customized electrical solutions for utilities, industrial... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Voltage Regulator Enhances Power Quality and Grid Reliability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a professional manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation solutions, is proud to introduce its advanced Voltage Regulator series, designed to improve power quality, stabilize voltage fluctuations, and ensure reliable electricity... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator to Enhance Power Stability and Equipment Protection
Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation equipment, recently announced the availability of its advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR), designed to provide reliable voltage stabilization, improve power... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Mobile Substation Solution to Support Oilfield Electrification and Diesel Reduction Initiatives
As global energy industries continue their transition toward cleaner and more efficient operations, Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON) is introducing its Mobile Substation Solution designed to support oilfield electrification projects and reduce reliance on diesel-powered temporary... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team. - May 07, 2026 - Merobix LLC
Arnold Electric Opens New Schaumburg Location, Strengthening Service Across Northwest Suburbs
Arnold Electric has opened a new location in Schaumburg, IL, strengthening service for homeowners in the Northwest suburbs the company has proudly served for years. Homeowners now have improved access to licensed electricians for electrical repair, panel replacement, and system upgrades. Known as Chicago’s Old Home Electrical Experts, Arnold Electric delivers safe, code-compliant work with a focus on professionalism, education, and long-term solutions. - May 07, 2026 - Arnold Electric
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Lightning Unveils EDGE: a Competition-Derived, Modular 800V Architecture to Accelerate the Global Electric Transition
Lightning unveiled EDGE, a modular 800V electric vehicle architecture that packages competition-derived systems into a scalable foundation for OEMs. Designed to reduce early-stage R&D effort and technical risk, EDGE helps manufacturers accelerate electrification across high-performance vehicle programs. - February 11, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
Building and Air Maintenance LLC Launches Innovative Pilot Program to Elevate Indoor Air Quality and Mechanical System Performance Across Pennsylvania
uilding and Air Maintenance LLC (BAM), a leader in HVAC restoration, air system cleaning, and mechanical maintenance solutions, is announcing the launch of its pilot program designed to raise the standards of safety, efficiency, and compliance for commercial and industrial facilities throughout the region. - January 15, 2026 - BAM Building and Air
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
Meskernel Launches the New TS1224 Laser Module in Italy: Measurements up to 1500 m with ±1 m Accuracy
Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd., a leading developer of LiDAR modules and laser distance sensors, introduces the TS1224 Laser Distance Module to the Italian market — a compact, high-performance solution designed for industrial and advanced automation applications. The... - November 23, 2025 - Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd.
National Safety Apparel Expands Defense & Government Leadership
Promotes Markin Dornan to Executive Vice President and Appoints Tommy Young as Vice President of Defense - November 19, 2025 - NSA (National Safety Apparel)
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
BILT Hires New Chief Technology Officer to Innovate for Scale New CTO Brings Decades of Experience in 3D, Spatial Computing and AI
BILT Incorporated has appointed Mitch Dawson as Chief Technology Officer to advance innovation and scalability across its 3D Intelligent Instructions platform. With deep expertise in AI, spatial computing, and 3D visualization from roles at Physna, Zillow, and Microsoft, Dawson will lead technology and product strategy as BILT expands commercial and government operations with enhanced cybersecurity and AI capabilities. - November 10, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
1X Technologies, LLC Reaffirms Exclusive Rights to Its Federally Registered "1X" Trademark Family
1X Technologies, LLC, a pioneering force in high-performance electrical and electronic manufacturing & distribution since its founding in 2015, today reaffirmed its sole and exclusive ownership of its federally registered trademarks, including "1XTECH" (U.S. Reg. No. 7,771,161) and... - October 11, 2025 - 1X Technologies
AIMS Power Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert "Smokey" White as Senior Executive
AIMS Power proudly announces the appointment of Robert “Smokey” White to its executive leadership team. White joined the company in May as Vice President of Sales and, following a successful integration period, now officially steps into a senior executive role. “Smokey’s track record speaks for itself,” said Bruce de Jong, Founder of AIMS Power. “He’s not just a seasoned executive, he’s a builder, a connector, and a strategist who understands the heartbeat of this industry." - October 09, 2025 - AIMS Power, Inc.
SparkWire Launches to Connect B2B Brands with Engineering Professionals Through Established Communities
Behavioral intelligence platform engages decision-makers via peer-to-peer engineering networks. - August 19, 2025 - SparkWire
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
Top Waterproof Connectors at the 16th Shenzhen ICH 2025 – Featuring FREMI Technology
As the global industrial landscape increasingly relies on robust and reliable connectivity, the demand for advanced connector solutions, particularly those offering superior protection against environmental factors, is soaring. This pivotal trend will take center stage at The 16th Shenzhen... - July 20, 2025 - FREMI (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Join Forces to Drive Innovation
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. have joined forces and will combine their products, technology solutions, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class innovation. This collaboration brings together two leaders in outdoor LED lighting technology, each with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and reliable solutions. - June 26, 2025 - Evluma LED Lighting
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
Renu Robotics Appoints Iain Cooper as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth
Renu Robotics, a San Antonio-based leader in autonomous vegetation management for the energy and solar sectors, has named Iain Cooper as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cooper brings over 30 years of global experience in energy technology, with a strong background in innovation, leadership, and scaling advanced technologies. - June 11, 2025 - Renu Robotics
Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to... - June 09, 2025 - Guided Particle Systems
EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands. - June 03, 2025 - EETech Media
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
Accurex Introduces BendingStudio XT for Seamless Integration and Advanced Workflow Automation in Tube Manufacturing
Accurex announces BendingStudio XT12, a cutting-edge software that automates and optimizes tube manufacturing. Seamlessly integrated with the 2025 TubeInspect system, XT12 enables real-time part correction, reduces waste, and ensures consistent quality. Supporting over 45 bender brands, it boosts efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, and eMobility. - May 15, 2025 - Accurex Measure
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
Accurex Launches the 2025 TubeInspect for Faster, Smarter, and More Precise Tube and Wire Manufacturing
Accurex Launches 2025 TubeInspect — a next-gen, non-contact optical measurement system for tube and wire manufacturing. Designed for speed, precision, and automation, it supports diverse parts, boosts productivity, and reduces waste. Models handle tubes up to 7 meters with up to 12MP resolution. Ideal for EV, aerospace, and more. - May 07, 2025 - Accurex Measure
FDB Electrical Expands High-Quality Range of Enclosed Electrical Protection Devices for Industrial, Rail and MOD Applications
As the UK’s construction and infrastructure projects regain momentum, FDB Electrical Online is proud to announce an extensive range of enclosed electrical protection devices. These high-performance solutions are designed for industrial and commercial sites, utilities, healthcare facilities,... - May 04, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
InsightsIQ and SIRIEM Sign MoU
InsightsIQ and SIRIEM Sign MoU to Drive AI-Powered Innovation in EV Charging Monitoring - May 02, 2025 - InsightsIQ
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
VirtuAlarm Announces Introduction of Its Dual-Tech Lte Transmitter
Virtualarm announces the deployment of its new Flagship low cost Ip Dual Tech transmitter with lease and purchase options. - April 09, 2025 - VirtuAlarm
Consolidated Manufacturing International (CMI) Launches Revolutionary REV LED Pool Lighting with Infinite Color and Smart App Control
Consolidated Manufacturing International (CMI), a leading provider of innovative pool and home solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking safe, low voltage REV LED Pool Lighting, featuring an infinite color palette and intuitive smartphone app control. "We are thrilled to... - March 28, 2025 - Consolidated Manufacturing International LLC
New Engineering Partnership Designed to Address Increasing Thermal Management Challenges
M4 Engineering Inc. and HeatSync consortium are excited to announce a strategic partnership. M4 is a leading Engineering, Prototyping, and Testing firm. HeatSync is a leading provider of advanced thermal management solutions. This collaboration will combine M4 Engineering’s expertise in simulation, structural optimization, and aerospace engineering with HeatSync’s industry-leading electronics and battery thermal management capabilities. - March 11, 2025 - M4 Engineering