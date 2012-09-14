PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Ushio America Introduces New California Title 20 Compliant LED PAR Lamps with High Candela Uphoria PRO Gold LED PAR lamps are dimmable with high color rendering and compliant with California Title 20 standards. - December 06, 2019 - USHIO America, Inc.

Sign-Express Achieves Sign UL Certification Sign-Express Celebrates the Official UL Certification of All Electric Sign Products Built in Factory. - November 25, 2019 - Sign-Express

XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

Ushio America Introduces Replacement High Output LED PAR38 Lamps for High Ceiling Applications Ushio’s new Uphoria™ PRO High Output LED PAR38 lamps operate on 120V and are 27W equivalent to 250-watt halogen lamps. Incorporating high collection efficiency, these lamps deliver 9550 candelas and are ideal for high ceiling applications. - October 31, 2019 - USHIO America, Inc.

Versa Electronics Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary Electronic Contract Manufacturer Celebrates 25 Years and is Honored as Top 10 Manufacturing Service Provider. - October 26, 2019 - Versa Electronics

Ashton College Launches Red Seal Prep Courses for Tradespeople The Red Seal endorsement is a pathway for better jobs, higher wages and enhanced careers. - October 23, 2019 - Ashton College

Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

LoyaltyXpert Announces Loyalty Program for Electronics Industry LoyaltyXpert lately proclaimed that they are going to render loyalty programs exclusively for the electronics industry. - September 26, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert

Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Regional CIS Experts to Present at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Group Reports: Regional speakers will gather at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30 and 31 January 2020. - September 16, 2019 - SMi Group

SureGripControls.com Reveals New Look, New Features Sure Grip Controls recently announced the launch of a completely revamped website at SureGripControls.com. The internal marketing development team designed the site and focused on elevating the end user’s online experience with them. “We took a step back from Sure Grip’s existing site... - September 14, 2019 - Sure Grip Controls

Xelecx, Inc. to Showcase New Products at CEDIA Expo September 10 -14 Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED drivers, LED power supplies, LED lighting and power supplies for a wide variety of industries, will be attending their first CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado on September 10-14, 2019. - September 07, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In partnership... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis

Ushio America Introduces New LED Architectural Lighting Fixtures in Popular 4000K Ushio America, Inc. is proud to introduce new 4000K outdoor architectural LED lighting fixtures including traditional and slim wall packs, slim area lights, canopy mount fixtures, and wall mount security lights. Ushio has been supplying lamps and light sources to the U.S. lighting market for over 50... - August 15, 2019 - USHIO America, Inc.

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Christ the King School - Another East Bay Church Goes Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 148.5 kW DC solar system at Christ the King Catholic School in Pleasant Hill, CA. The system is designed to provide over 66.57% of their school’s annual electrical needs for the facilities. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment, reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and lower their carbon footprint. - August 09, 2019 - SolarCraft

Ushio America Introduces New 95+ CRI LED MR16 Lamps with High R9 Certified to California Title 20 and JA8-2016-E Ushio America Introduces New 95+ CRI Uphoria™ d'Oro LED MR16 Lamps Certified to California Title 20 & JA8 - August 08, 2019 - USHIO America, Inc.

DD Audio+JY Power+Ohio Generator = A Power House of Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest Dallas At this year's event, DD Audio is teaming up with Ohio Generator and JY Power to present a two-part technical training session titled, "Do You Have the Power?" These sessions are aimed at demystifying how to properly address a vehicle’s charging system when designing, quoting, and building a high-performance audio system. - August 02, 2019 - DD Audio

Gantner Environment Provides Monitoring and Control for 130MW Solar Project in Belarus www.gantner-environment.com - Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions is pleased to announce that the company was chosen as supplier for the complete monitoring system for the largest PV Power Plant in Belarus with a planned capacity of 130MW. The solar park in Cherikov district, located in the Mogilev... - July 27, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

Mencom Introduces New M32 Bulkhead Mounting Size 21.21 Rectangular Base Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

Xelecx Inc. to Showcase New LED Power Supplies and LED Drivers Xelecx Inc., a Knoxville, Tennessee-based manufacturer of LED Power Supplies and LED Drivers, showcases new lines of LED Power Supplies and LED Drivers. - July 20, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa Honored with the Manav Rachna Excellence Award for Outstanding Contribution In a glittering ceremony graced by Dr. D P Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission at the campus of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Daikin India’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer was honored with the Manav Rachna Excellence Award on 5th May 2019. - June 20, 2019 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Winners Announced at the Fifth Annual Zeidman Awards Bob Zeidman, author, inventor and entrepreneur, is proud to announce the six winners of the fifth annual Zeidman Awards. The awards recognize middle school students who demonstrate an advanced knowledge of electronics or computer programming to solve challenges in a unique and efficient manner. The winners, their parents, and judges celebrated at a brunch on May 26 at the Computer History Museum. - June 11, 2019 - Zeidman Consulting

Blink Device Company Announces TwitchView™ Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Now Compatible with Major Electronic Medical Records Blink Device Company announced today that the TwitchView™ quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitor now integrates with most major electronic medical records (EMR). Commercially available in the United States, Europe, and South Korea, the TwitchView™ neuromuscular TOF monitor uses electromyography... - June 04, 2019 - Blink Device Company

New 19w Open Top Bollard Light from Access Fixtures Access Fixtures introduces a new 19w LED Open top bollard light called the ARIE. With an IP66 rating and a durable sand cast twin arm head, the ARIE will last for many years. - June 04, 2019 - Access Fixtures

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

MDT Software Releases the “Next Generation” of AutoSave with a Decision Support Portal AutoSave version 7.0 features innovative new tools including a portal enabling users to view all activity in the plant through a web interface. The AutoSave Decision Support Portal enable users to view automation device data on workstations, laptops and mobile devices. - May 17, 2019 - MDT Software

Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche Celebrated as the Biography of the Month for May 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche of Niles, Illinois has been celebrated as the Biography of the Month for May 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of engineering. About Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche Born in Chicago, Illinois,... - May 14, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

2 Grms Vibration Force Linear Vibration Motor from Jinlong Machinery is Claimed to be Highest G-Force Available from Coin Type LRA Jinlong Machinery introduces the G1040003D linear vibration motor. Also known as a linear resonant actuator (LRA), this device measures 10 mm diameter by 4 mm thick and generates a sizable 2 Grms when driven by a 2.5 Vrms AC signal. This is claimed to be the highest G-force available for a coin type... - May 07, 2019 - Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

World's Ultra-Fast Power Transistor Gallium Nitride (GaN) Used Again on 3rd Power Amplifier from Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC Zero Feedback, Zero Dead time and bottomless noise floor using Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors on the ELEMENT 114 Stereo Power Amplifiers from Merrill Audio make it simply one of the best amplifiers available. Merrill Audio is very excited to release this new advanced technology at a lower price point. - May 03, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC

Mission Microwave Announces New Ka-Band Products for LEO/MEO/GEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications announces new Ka-Band products to support multiple satellite network architectures in a single terminal design. - May 03, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Jinlong's New 5mm Diameter BLDC Brushless Coin Vibration Motor is the Smallest in Its Class Measuring only 5mm diameter x 2.5 mm thick, Jinlong Machinery's new BLDC brushless coin vibration motor is the smallest in its class. Producing 0.25 G (min) its ideal for smart rings and any light weight wearable device. BLDC motors such as this are characterized by exceptionally long life and high reliability. The... - May 02, 2019 - Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Ushio America Introduces New 90+CRI LED MR16 Lamps Certified to ENERGY STAR®, California Title 20 and JA8-2016-E Certified for California's strict Title 20 and JA8-2016-E standards, these 500 lumen lamps are a direct replacement of traditional halogen MR16 lamps. - April 25, 2019 - USHIO America, Inc.

RAMPF Presents Gap Filler Know-How Battery Show Europe 2019: New silicone elastomer RAKU® SIL 27-1004 / K-DP piston dispensing pump for maximum precision and speed. - April 18, 2019 - RAMPF

New 40w Linear LED Light from Access Fixtures Access Fixtures releases a new 40w linear LED fixture for commercial indoor applications. - April 18, 2019 - Access Fixtures

Rose State College, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Announce Educational Partnership in Collaborative Robotics Rose State College and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance have formed a new educational partnership. Rose State will be providing training in collaborative robotics for manufacturers across Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance will provide subject matter experts to assist with curriculum development... - April 15, 2019 - Rose State College

Ushio America Introduces New ENERGY STAR® Certified Uphoria™ PRO LED BR Lamps Ushio America, Inc. introduces a new line of LED BR30 and LED BR40 lamps to its Uphoria PRO series. The Uphoria™ PRO LED BR lamps provide energy saving, professional lighting with soft, glare-free illumination that’s perfect for any surface. Featuring smooth, quiet dimming, these LED BR lamps... - April 15, 2019 - USHIO America, Inc.

Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche Commemorated as a Prominent Business Leader for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche of Niles, Illinois has been commemorated as a Prominent Business Leader for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of engineering. About Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche is retired... - March 27, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires ELMCO Engineering, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses. ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

Lightpanel (USA) Inc. Releases USA’s First Laser-Cut & Engraved LED Light Panel AIR Series Revolutionizing North America’s LGP Marketplace Lightpanels new series of LGP’s illuminates the industry with the next generation of premium US made, German designed, ultra-bright LED light guide panels. - January 26, 2019 - Lightpanel (USA) Inc.