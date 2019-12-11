Northern Virginia Immigration Attorney Educates Readers on Form I-130

Press Releases Johnson & Masumi, P.C. Press Release

Vienna, VA, December 11, 2019 --(



People who qualify for this form are immediate relatives of U.S citizens. The IR1 category is reserved for spouses, IR2 is for unmarried children under the age of 21, IR3 is for orphans adopted beyond the U.S, IR4 is for orphans adopted within the U.S, and the IR5 is for parents of U.S citizens who are 21 and above. Due to the fact that there is a limited number of green cards for the family preference category, the process to obtain a green card may take a long time. The F1 category deals with unmarried children over 21 of U.S citizens while the F2A is for spouses and unmarried children under 21 of permanent residents.



The condition category CR-1 allows the spouse that has a marriage over 2 years to become a temporary permanent resident while the CR-2 is for unmarried children under 21. The marriage of the biological parents must have taken place when the child was under 18 years old and 2 years before applying for the visa. The I-130 petition can be used to get in line for an immigrant visa, if the beneficiary is living in the U.S they can be added to the list, and if the U.S citizen has been living abroad for at least six months on a continuous basis.



Speak to the Northern VA immigration attorneys at Johnson & Masumi for more information about the Form I-130 and how you can qualify for it and begin the process. The firm's experienced attorneys can assist you throughout the process of requirements and procedures for applying for the I-130 Visa to ensure you can obtain it. Johnson & Masumi can also help navigate the application process for a range of visas, including employment, refugee, and green card applications. The firm can be contacted at 703-688-8279 or online at https://www.johnsonmasumi.com. Their office is located at 8300 Boone Blvd. Suite 225, Vienna, VA 22182.

