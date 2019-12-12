Press Releases Parnall & Adams Law Press Release

Receive press releases from Parnall & Adams Law: By Email RSS Feeds: Parnall & Adams Law Unveils New Website Design

Albuquerque, NM, December 12, 2019 --(



Prior to the redesign, the Parnall & Adams website contained limited information about the firm and its areas of expertise. The site appeared outdated, and while it contained valuable information about its attorneys and several ways to get in touch for more information, it was difficult for users to navigate. This problem can decrease the number of leads a business obtains, making a fresh website an important investment. Web visitors often spend a shorter amount of time on websites that are not intuitive and informative, which can discourage them from reaching out for more information. More difficult navigation can also impact Google search engine results page rankings.



Parnall & Adams' new website is easier to navigate and includes detailed service information. Each of the firm's areas of expertise are clearly highlighted in a ribbon menu when the site is on a desktop or laptop and a drop down menu when on mobile. In addition to the updated information and navigation of the site, visitors can also view blog entries that answer basic questions they may have about personal injury and how an attorney may be able to assist them with their cases. The site also makes it easier to get in touch with an attorney thanks to multiple channels for communication, including a phone number and several contact forms throughout the site. Parnall & Adams' new site was designed by 321 Web Marketing, a digital marketing agency.



For more information, visit Parnall & Adams' new website at https://parnalladams.com. The firm specializes in personal injury, wrongful death, consumer fraud, tribal law, and civil rights cases in New Mexico. Its attorneys are experienced civil litigators and federal prosecutors who can provide a free consultation to better understand your case and how the firm can help you get the justice you deserve after experiencing fraud, recklessness, and other misconduct. The firm is located at 5931 Jefferson St. NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87109 and can also be contacted by phone at 505-886-4446. Albuquerque, NM, December 12, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Parnall & Adams Law, a New Mexico personal injury law firm, recently unveiled their new website. The site contains improved navigation and other functionalities to provide a better browsing experience for visitors.Prior to the redesign, the Parnall & Adams website contained limited information about the firm and its areas of expertise. The site appeared outdated, and while it contained valuable information about its attorneys and several ways to get in touch for more information, it was difficult for users to navigate. This problem can decrease the number of leads a business obtains, making a fresh website an important investment. Web visitors often spend a shorter amount of time on websites that are not intuitive and informative, which can discourage them from reaching out for more information. More difficult navigation can also impact Google search engine results page rankings.Parnall & Adams' new website is easier to navigate and includes detailed service information. Each of the firm's areas of expertise are clearly highlighted in a ribbon menu when the site is on a desktop or laptop and a drop down menu when on mobile. In addition to the updated information and navigation of the site, visitors can also view blog entries that answer basic questions they may have about personal injury and how an attorney may be able to assist them with their cases. The site also makes it easier to get in touch with an attorney thanks to multiple channels for communication, including a phone number and several contact forms throughout the site. Parnall & Adams' new site was designed by 321 Web Marketing, a digital marketing agency.For more information, visit Parnall & Adams' new website at https://parnalladams.com. The firm specializes in personal injury, wrongful death, consumer fraud, tribal law, and civil rights cases in New Mexico. Its attorneys are experienced civil litigators and federal prosecutors who can provide a free consultation to better understand your case and how the firm can help you get the justice you deserve after experiencing fraud, recklessness, and other misconduct. The firm is located at 5931 Jefferson St. NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87109 and can also be contacted by phone at 505-886-4446. Contact Information Parnall & Adams Law

David Adams

505-886-4446



https://parnalladams.com

5931 Jefferson St. NE Suite B

Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87109

United States



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Parnall & Adams Law