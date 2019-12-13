Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

InSync Brings You 5 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your B2B eCommerce Store

Kolkata, India, December 13, 2019



Well, running ads enhances website traffic but that may not always be financially feasible for new businesses. There are a few things that need to be put in place to ensure that a B2B e-commerce website attracts and retains incoming traffic.



1. Creating premium Content:

Putting up premium quality content on the business website is one of the best ways to get the audience come to the website in search of not only what products the company offers, but also to gain valuable information from the store. Having a blog, writing about recent trends in the industry that the company is catering to, writing about the people they are targeting, sharing product reviews, sharing videos, guidebooks, audiobooks, etc. are a few of the endless number of things that one can share on their e-commerce platform.

2. Referral Marketing:

Creating a Referral Program is very important in terms of brand building and enhancing the current standard of customer loyalty. When an existing customer gets a scope to benefit from a store by talking about the e-commerce or its product/services, they are highly prone to take the opportunity. It also increases the chance of a prospective buyer closing a deal with the brand/store if they have the recommendation from a friend.

3. Leveraging the SEO:

As much as putting up good content on the website is important, it is equally important that the content is SEO optimized. SEO optimizing the content will make sure that one’s website content ranks on Google once someone searches with a relevant keyword. This leads to keeping the business growth towards the right direction.

4. Maximizing the use of Video Content on social media:

It is already widely known and accepted by marketers across the globe that videos are great marketing tools and harnessing its power can drive quality traffic and increased sales for an online store. One good social media platform to post video content is Facebook. Videos can be hosted on other social media platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn and others.

5. Email Marketing:

InSync begs to differ when many say that email marketing is a dead concept now. In the present scenario, email marketing allows a business to personalize their content and hit the target audience with the kind of content they are looking for, at a very low investment. It is a great way to build and facilitate brand recognition also.



