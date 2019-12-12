Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien.

Thame, United Kingdom, December 12, 2019 --(



Had Sound Sources been written some 2,500 years ago, theories and practices in hearing sciences today would be altogether different. The evidence of total stagnation in the science is the place of pitch at the forefront of hearing research after twenty-five centuries of efforts to explain the pitch of the sound generated by an acoustic system as simple as a stretched string.



Technological advancements in sound wave analysis have only crowned all efforts with a mystery - the pitch enigma. Why?



To answer, Sound Sources traces the underlying cause of the problem to a fundamental mechanical error in the work of Pythagoras - the hub of all work in hearing. By redressing the mechanical foundation of hearing sciences, the originality of Sound Sources is indisputable. It resolves the mechanical invariance problem after 2.5 millenniums. The entire work - diagnoses of current theories, formulation of research hypotheses, design and implementation of experiments, data analyses, questions raised, answers proposed - is guided by the pivotal concept of invariance in psychophysics.



No other work has ever attempted the tasks accomplished in Sound Sources. Thus, Sound Sources will, arguably, bring the era of prehistoric physics of sound, mathematical reductionism, and philosophical speculations in hearing sciences to a close, as it establishes the way to do hearing research scientifically. Without exaggeration, any work in hearing that does not consider the guidelines in Sound Sources could be 2,500 years behind time.



This work is available worldwide via Amazon and in all good bookstores:

Paperback (512 pages)

Dimensions 15.2 x 2.9 x 22.9 cm

ISBN-13 9781913289492 / 9781913289638

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SSC

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019



About Michael Terence Publishing

www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, December 12, 2019 --( PR.com )-- About "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations"Had Sound Sources been written some 2,500 years ago, theories and practices in hearing sciences today would be altogether different. The evidence of total stagnation in the science is the place of pitch at the forefront of hearing research after twenty-five centuries of efforts to explain the pitch of the sound generated by an acoustic system as simple as a stretched string.Technological advancements in sound wave analysis have only crowned all efforts with a mystery - the pitch enigma. Why?To answer, Sound Sources traces the underlying cause of the problem to a fundamental mechanical error in the work of Pythagoras - the hub of all work in hearing. By redressing the mechanical foundation of hearing sciences, the originality of Sound Sources is indisputable. It resolves the mechanical invariance problem after 2.5 millenniums. The entire work - diagnoses of current theories, formulation of research hypotheses, design and implementation of experiments, data analyses, questions raised, answers proposed - is guided by the pivotal concept of invariance in psychophysics.No other work has ever attempted the tasks accomplished in Sound Sources. Thus, Sound Sources will, arguably, bring the era of prehistoric physics of sound, mathematical reductionism, and philosophical speculations in hearing sciences to a close, as it establishes the way to do hearing research scientifically. Without exaggeration, any work in hearing that does not consider the guidelines in Sound Sources could be 2,500 years behind time.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and in all good bookstores:Paperback (512 pages)Dimensions 15.2 x 2.9 x 22.9 cmISBN-13 9781913289492 / 9781913289638Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SSCPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019About Michael Terence Publishingwww.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing