Science News
Discover news about popular and pure science developments, insights and researchers. Get the latest releases on social science research as well as studies published in scientific journals.
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
New Book, from The Oaklea Press, Explores Whether Modern Science Has Fundamentally Misunderstood Consciousness
Award-Winning Author Examines Growing Evidence That Reality May be Far Different Than We Think - June 04, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Invisible Contamination: Cocaine, Chemical Inputs and Colombia’s Drinking Water
A new SFS report finds traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its production in Colombian drinking water even after treatment, raising concerns over diffuse contamination, chronic exposure, food security and transnational chemical supply chains. - May 24, 2026 - Center for a Secure Free Society
KŪR Health Acquires Key Assets and Technology from Catbird Health to Advance AI-Powered Trauma Recovery
KŪR Health announced the acquisition of key assets, intellectual property, and select talent from Catbird Health, combining clinical trauma research infrastructure with AI-powered personalized healing technology. Together, the companies aim to pioneer a new trauma-responsive healthcare model addressing the biological, neurological, and behavioral roots of chronic disease through personalized, preventative, and nervous system-informed care. - May 21, 2026 - Kur Health
O∆K Names Mareham Yacoub 2026 National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Mareham Yacoub Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Olivia Danos 2026 National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Olivia Danos Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
As the film, “The Story of Everything,” Explores the Nature of Reality, a New Book from Oaklea Press Argues: “You Are Not Your Brain”- and That Changes Everything
A documentary to be released in more than 1000 theaters nationwide on April 30 seeks to transform how Americans view reality. A new book from Oaklea picks up where it leaves off, purporting to explain what this new reality means to each of us as human beings. - April 20, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
PRISM ALS: New Stem Cell Models Could Transform Research Into Treatments for MND/ALS
PRISM ALS is a new global initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of effective treatments for ALS/MND by improving access to specially grown, patient-derived stem cell models that better reflect the biological diversity of the disease. - March 31, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
General Vision, Inc. Joins the Lattice Semiconductor Partner Network
Pioneer Neuromorphic AI Company Brings World's Fastest Edge Inference and Lifelong Learning to Lattice's Low Power FPGA Ecosystem - March 18, 2026 - General Vision Inc.
Ravi Kaiut Reveals How "The Kaiut Yoga Method" Helps Readers Reclaim Mobility, Reduce Chronic Pain, and Move Better at Any Age
The Kaiut Yoga Method: Restore Joint Function. Reduce Chronic Pain. Move Better at Every Age, by Ravi Kaiut, introduces a science-informed approach to mobility, chronic pain, and healthy aging. Shortly after its launch, the book reached #1 New Release in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Chronic pain and appeared in several Amazon Hot New Releases categories. - March 16, 2026 - Ravi Kaiut
Oxylon Wellness Announces Grand Opening Event & Partnership with RennerVation Foundation
Oxylon Wellness will officially launch on March 24, 2026, celebrating its mission to advance oxygen-based wellness while announcing a philanthropic partnership with Jeremy Renner’s RennerVation Foundation to support and empower youth. - February 12, 2026 - Oxylon Wellness, LLC
AI Seer Presents Breakthrough Reality Detector Technology and Lab Study at IMDA Pixel Workshop, Validated Independently by Taiwanese Polygraph Expert in Field Study
AI Seer's lab study demonstrates that pupil dilation measurements of its tech significantly outperform by 10X traditional polygraph modalities. The field study and lab study also confirm that pupil dilation is substantially better at exonerating the innocent than conventional polygraph-like modalities. The event was well attended by Singapore government officials and representatives from the Singapore Association of Polygraphers where operationalization options were keenly explored. - February 07, 2026 - AI Seer
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
A Book from Oaklea That Puts Forth a New Theory of Human Life and Existence Has Become the "Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon
A book from Oaklea based on the author's interpretation of information from multiple sources including Elon Musk's Grok 4, quantum physics experiments and consciousness research conducted at UVa has reached the status of “Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon. - December 11, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
iFyber Expands Analytical Capabilities with Launch of Advanced LC-MS Services
iFyber has expanded its LC-MS analytical capabilities with advanced Orbitrap and UHPLC technology and the addition of industry experts Gary Schultz, PhD, and Brian Hoffman. The enhanced platform boosts sensitivity and analytical depth, supporting proteomics, metabolomics, E&L, and contaminant testing, strengthening iFyber’s mission to deliver high-quality, decision-driving preclinical insights. - December 10, 2025 - iFyber
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Texas Functional Health Centers Expands Knowledge with Completion of “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar
Texas Functional Health Centers has completed the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, further expanding our knowledge to better serve patients. This training focused on the foundational movement patterns that influence long-term function and recovery. By bringing these insights into our TRUForm rehabilitation system, we’re equipping patients to heal more effectively and move the way their bodies were designed. - December 05, 2025 - Texas Functional Health Centers
A Book from Oaklea Proposes a Theory of Human Life and Existence Based on the Author's Interpretation of Information from Multiple Sources Including Elon Musk's Grok 4
The author of a new book draws on publicly available scientific material—including work from members of The Royal Society and studies conducted by the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, as well as other sources—to develop the theory of human life and existence that he proposes. - December 01, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Board of Directors
Alera Bio, a Chicago-based biotech developing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, announced its inaugural Board of Directors. The board includes leaders in biopharma, clinical practice, and finance, such as Stephen Hill, Mark Prygocki, Renny Griffith, and Cassius Coleman. Their combined expertise will guide Alera Bio as it advances AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, an FDA-designated Rare Pediatric Disease therapy. - November 11, 2025 - Alera Bio
ChargeSmart EV® Opens New DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury
ChargeSmart EV® announces the opening of a new DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury. The site features four DC fast chargers with eight plugs delivering up to 320 kW. A ribbon cutting will be held on November 13 at 2 PM, with free charging for two hours. - November 08, 2025 - ChargeSmart EV
Recovery Care of Columbia Named “Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner” in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Recovery Care of Columbia, a locally owned and Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment provider based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has been named a Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner by Guide to Tennessee for excellence in substance abuse treatment and recovery practices. - November 06, 2025 - Recovery Care of Columbia
New Book from Oaklea Achieves “Number One New Release in Evolution” Status on Amazon
A book entitled “Who You Are and Why You’re Here” published on Oct 24, 2025 has reached the coveted status of being named the “Number One New Release in Evolution” on Amazon. The book reveals research findings by the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOP) at UVa as well as the results of quantum physics experiments and consciousness research by a number of scientific researchers in an effort to support a new theory of the origin and evolution of life. - October 30, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
We Can Square the Circle. John Manimas Says He Found the Solution to the Pythagorean Riddle.
John Manimas describes and shows his discovery of the positive solution to the ancient Pythagorean Riddle. - October 30, 2025 - John Manimas Publishing
Thrombolex RAPID-PE Interim Analysis
THROMBOLEX™, Inc. presented the prespecified interim analysis from the first 50 patients in RAPID-PE during an Innovation Session at TCT, in San Francisco. - October 28, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
FirstQFM AB Secures €1.2 Million to Accelerate Commercial Quantum Computing with Proprietary Foundation Models
FirstQFM AB, a Stockholm-based quantum technology company, has raised €1.2 million (13.1 million SEK) in pre-seed funding led by BSV Ventures, with participation from Almi Invest, Further than Capital and Luminar Ventures. The funding will accelerate the development of FirstQFM’s... - October 11, 2025 - FirstQFM AB
Amílcar Unleashes "Kraken": a Deep House Odyssey Into Myth and Mystery
Franco-Venezuelan composer Amílcar releases Kraken on October 10, 2025, a Deep House single inspired by ocean myths and the mystery of the deep. Timed with Kraken Day, the track blends aquatic textures, haunting melodies, and hypnotic rhythms, offering both atmosphere and narrative. Known for crossing genres with emotional depth, Amílcar delivers a sonic journey into awe, myth, and the vast power of nature. - October 10, 2025 - Amilcar
Medome Launches This November to Smash Broken Primary Care System with the World’s First AI-Powered Personal Health Record
Medome launches Nov. 2025 as the first AI-powered personal health record, ending wasted time/money on repeated tests and fragmented care. Patented technology conducts comprehensive medical interviews, applies 500+ algorithms for diagnoses and risk assessments, and creates one complete record for all providers. Tested by thousands, HIPAA compliant. Doc built for everyone. AI-First Primary Care™ improves access, affordability, accuracy. - October 09, 2025 - Medome, part of SOAP, Inc.
CO.LAB Announces Fall 2025 Sustainable Mobility Cohort
The Company Lab (CO.LAB) today announced the newest class of its Sustainable Mobility Accelerator, a six-week program designed to propel startups shaping the future-forward movement of goods, people, energy, and data. These innovators represent cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, distributed energy, quantum-informed grid optimization, and supply chain. - October 03, 2025 - CO.LAB
Math! Science! History! Podcast Launches Season Seven, Bringing Scientific History to Life
The acclaimed podcast Math! Science! History! launches Season Seven, blending research, storytelling, and sound design to reveal the human stories behind scientific and mathematical breakthroughs. Host Gabrielle Birchak connects audiences to forgotten thinkers and innovators, offering fresh perspectives, cultural context, and inspiring narratives that go beyond equations and experiments. - September 24, 2025 - Math! Science! History!