A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

Kidney Care Community Encouraged by New USRDS Data, Stresses the Need for Continued Improvement The latest United States Renal Data System (USRDS) report underscores the need to expand education and early detection efforts to improve health outcomes. - November 27, 2019 - Kidney Care Partners

Atlas Biologicals Awarded $2.04M in Federal Court vs. Former Employee Thomas Kutrubes, Peak Serum, Inc.; Peak Serum, Inc. Files Bankruptcy Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval. - November 26, 2019 - Atlas Biologicals

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

AT-1501, a Drug Discovered at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Completes Phase I Trials The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS, is pleased to share that AT-1501, a drug discovered and developed in the ALS TDI lab, has successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Anelixis... - November 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

David Crais of CMG Carealytics Invited to Participate in NASA Cross Industry Innovation Summit with Chief Innovation Officers from Fortune 500 Companies and US Military David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited to the 4th Cross-Industry Innovation Summit held at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas last week. An exclusive group of Chief Innovation Officers from NASA, the US Navy, Army, Columbia University Business School, Barnard College, Amazon, Google, Dow... - November 18, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

Brimrose AOTF Spectrometer Selected for the Second Moon Mission A Brimrose AOTF spectrometer will once again support an upcoming lunar landing. This one will be included as part of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. The second Brimrose spectrometer will also be deployed as part of NASA’s NIRVSS program, which stands for... - November 06, 2019 - Brimrose

Insight Into the Latest Developments in Oligonucleotide Delivery Systems SMi Reports: A Focus Day has been added to SMi’s RNA Therapeutics Conference, which will highlight the recent developments in "Oligonucleotide Delivery Systems." - October 31, 2019 - SMi Group

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

Emery Pharma and CP Lab Safety Exhibiting at the 2019 AAPS Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas Emery Pharma and sister company CP Lab Safety will be exhibiting at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) Conference, held on November 3–6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. This year, Emery Pharma will be sponsoring the event with rainbow periodic table bags upon registration... - October 19, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

BWHI President & CEO Linda Goler Blount Contributes to Groundbreaking Study Uncovering Racial Disparity in Medical Appointment Scheduling Machine Learning in Medical Appointment Scheduling Causes Racial Disparity in Access to Care But Doesn’t Have to - October 18, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

DNA Alphabet Sells Its "Chemistry Extended Periodic Table" with 918 Elements Which Includes 118 Elements of the Current "Chemistry Periodic Table" “The United Nations called this year, 2019, Chemistry’s Periodic Table Year. We celebrate the 150 years by upgrading it to our ‘Chemistry Extended Periodic Table’ which includes 800 Dark Elements in Block 5 or the Island of Stability. The Table’s Block 1 to Block 4 is governed by Dirac Bosons-Fermion and Block 5 is governed Majorana Bosons-Fermions," says Scientist Bob Ainuu Afamasaga. - October 11, 2019 - DNA Alphabet

Fifth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG) Announces Panel on Climate Change Adaptation The Fifth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG) has announced the Special Plenary Panel, “The Role of Engineering Geophysics in Climate Change Adaptation,” taking place 22 October 2019 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. This panel is especially relevant, as the recent IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate published 25 September 2019 predicts catastrophic consequences of climate change by 2040. - October 05, 2019 - Society of Exploration Geophysicists

Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is Featured on the Cover of Top 100 Registry's 2019, Q3 Publication, as the Humanitarian of the Year The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, is featured in the Top 100 Registry, highlighting his life and career. In September 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Humanitarian of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - October 03, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.

15th Annual World Rivers Day Set for September 22nd - World Rivers Day Celebrates the Values of Rivers, Increases Awareness, and Encourages River Conservation World Rivers Day 2019, set for September 22 (always the fourth Sunday in September), is a global celebration of our rivers. The event strives to increase public awareness of the values of our waterways while also promoting the need for sound river stewardship. The day's festivities will range from stream clean-ups and habitat restoration activities to educational programs and community riverside celebrations. More than 70 countries and millions of people will participate. - September 16, 2019 - World Rivers Day

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

EZswap.net Offers Cryptocurrency Traders What Other Platforms Have Denied Them - Anonymity Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions

3rd Annual Perthes Conference to be Hosted on October 5 at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, TX On Saturday, October 5th at 8AM CST, the Legg Calve Perthes Foundation, alongside a team of parent volunteers, have partnered with the International Perthes Study Group (IPSG) to host a full day event to discuss the impact of Perthes Disease. The conference is designed to empower families with knowledge,... - August 29, 2019 - Legg Calve Perthes Foundation

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Presents a Children’s Book About a Mathematician Ant The IT company Lucky Labs has published its seventh book "A Mathematician Who Turned into an Ant" as a part of their charity publishing project. It was announced by the founder of the company and the initiator of the project, Sergei Tokarev. - August 28, 2019 - Lucky Labs

En Bloc Capsulectomy is Becoming a Common Procedure En Bloc capsulectomy involves the explant of breast implants, either silicone or saline, as well as total removal of the capsule, a total capsulectomy together or en bloc removal of implants without separating them. - August 25, 2019 - Edward Domanskis, MD

Sustainable Ocean Alliance Ocean Advocates and Entrepreneurs Set Sail to Witness an Iceless Alaska Sustainable Ocean Alliance brings forward solutions that will address the ocean’s biggest challenges. - August 21, 2019 - Sustainable Ocean Alliance

Dr. Christopher Mathewson is Honored with the Albert Einstein Award of Science by the International Association of Who’s Who Dr. Christopher C. Mathewson, of College Station, Texas is recognized by the International Association of Who’s Who with the Albert Einstein Award of Science. He is being honored for his exemplary achievements within the fields of Geology and Education. - August 16, 2019 - International Association of Who's Who

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Award Winning, "This Boy's Vida: Made in America" to Screen as Official Selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival The award winning series, "This Boy’s Vida: Made in America," from Writer/Creator, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Co-Directed by the highly acclaimed, Adrienne Lovette, will screen part of its pilot episode as an official selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival Saturday, August 17th at 11am at the AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St, Between 7th & 8th Ave.) - August 08, 2019 - House of Booked

Award-Winning Filmmaker Encores His Best Documentary About Space Artist with Star-Studded Q&A in Beverly Hills on August 12th Stars from two of space artist Chesley Bonestell's most famous matte painting films - Barbara Rush from "When Worlds Collide" (1951) and Ann Robinson from "The War of the Worlds!"(1953) - will shine brightly at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre August 12th. - August 02, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

World’s First Turbine JetPack Soars Over Sydney Opera House; David Mayman Returns to Make Triumphant Flight in Sydney, Australia Australian adventurer/entrepreneur David Mayman made a triumphant flight in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House splitting the sky with his JB10 JetPack, powered by customized, twin turbine jets and ten years of development. The former business consultant and self described aviation fanatic made his... - July 26, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

Newly Founded Kenworthy Capital, an Impact Investment Fund Focused on Autoimmune Diseases and Climate Change Kenworthy Capital is a recently initiated impact investment fund that has vowed to donate a percentage of income to fund research efforts on auto-immune disease like celiac disease. - July 10, 2019 - Kenworthy Capital

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Door Opens for Rewilding America’s Wild Horses Via FY2020 Interior Appropriations Budget Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, Sits Down with the Top 100 Registry Inc. for a Spotlight Interview The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, sits down with Daniel Houle for a Spotlight Interview discussing his life and career. In May 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Man of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - June 27, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Virtus Group, LLC Announces Partnership with Betts Consulting Virtus Group, LLC announces its partnership with Betts Consulting. The resulting alliance offers 40 years of experience in Pre-Clinical, as well as Phases I-IV of Clinical Development Services. Adding expertise in the CMC, CMC Regulatory Affairs, Project Management, and Finished Products area. - June 27, 2019 - Virtus Group, LLC

Transplant Biomedicals Announces Positive Interim Results of the First in Human Clinical Study of VIVIAN® Device in Kidney Transplantation (the EMERGE Study) Transplant Biomedicals, a company specializing in the research and development of medical devices for organ, tissue and cell preservation, today announces the positive interim results at 30-days post-transplantation of the first-in-human clinical trial of VIVIAN® KIDNEY, a medical device used for... - June 23, 2019 - Transplant Biomedicals

Winners Announced at the Fifth Annual Zeidman Awards Bob Zeidman, author, inventor and entrepreneur, is proud to announce the six winners of the fifth annual Zeidman Awards. The awards recognize middle school students who demonstrate an advanced knowledge of electronics or computer programming to solve challenges in a unique and efficient manner. The winners, their parents, and judges celebrated at a brunch on May 26 at the Computer History Museum. - June 11, 2019 - Zeidman Consulting

Enriching the European Union Support and Impact at Bio 2019 ENRICH in the USA is working with the Enterprise Europe Network, Temple University, the University City Science Centre, the Wistar Institute, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Philadelphia Department of Commerce - City of Philadelphia, and BusinessFrance to help introduce a wide array of European Union (EU) companies here at the BIO International Convention. - June 09, 2019 - ENRICH in the USA

Global Regenerative Group (GRG) Announced That the Global Regenerative Academy Has Been Launched The Global Regenerative Academy is an integral part of the Global Regenerative Group, a privately-held medical technologies company specializing exclusively on Regenerative Medicine and stem cell technologies, products, and therapies that significantly enhance the body’s natural healing ability. - June 06, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Blink Device Company Announces TwitchView™ Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Now Compatible with Major Electronic Medical Records Blink Device Company announced today that the TwitchView™ quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitor now integrates with most major electronic medical records (EMR). Commercially available in the United States, Europe, and South Korea, the TwitchView™ neuromuscular TOF monitor uses electromyography... - June 04, 2019 - Blink Device Company

University of Waterloo’s Kimia Lab and Huron Digital Pathology to Participate in $126M Industry Consortium Led by Sunnybrook Research Institute The Canadian government, through its Strategic Innovation Fund, will invest up to $49 million to support the initiative, which, in addition to Kimia Lab and Huron Digital Pathology, consists of more than 70 partners from industry, academia, government organizations and not-for-profits. The consortium’s mandate is to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to deliver better health outcomes, faster diagnoses and safer treatments. - June 03, 2019 - Kimia Lab, University of Waterloo