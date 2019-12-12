Press Releases Rocksolid Surfaces Press Release

Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel

Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program.

Cleveland, OH, December 12, 2019



One of the biggest concerns from customers looking for new countertops is the trustworthiness of the installers and field employees when performing work in their home. Some of the questions that arise are: Should I be concerned? What are the intentions of the crew that will be in my home? Am I safe? Rocksolid Surfaces understands these concerns and ensures its customers that all field personnel are completely aboveboard through comprehensive background screenings.



Successful passing of background records checks and drug screenings are among the conditions of employment at the company. Rocksolid Surfaces also requests a National Criminal Background Check for every hired employee. It is a comprehensive criminal check showing felonies, misdemeanors, sex offenses and other information at the state and county level. It also includes results from OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control), OIG (Office of the Inspector General), and terrorist watchlists.



In addition, Rocksolid Surfaces requires a consumer report for all field employees which includes verification of SS number, criminal records that pertain to convictions and pending charges, address history, and may contain information about an employee's character, jobsite complaints/reviews, personal characteristics, general reputation and mode of living. This type of comprehensive verification ensures that homeowners are protected as much as possible and are only presented with qualified, authorized professionals that are fully screened.



J.B. Walsh

216-251-5509



www.rocksolid-surfaces.com



