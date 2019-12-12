Local Podiatrist Donates 1,000 Shoes to Public Charity

Press Releases The Foot & Ankle Center Press Release

St. Louis, MO, December 12, 2019 --(



“One of the main things The Foot & Ankle Center wants to provide this city with is support for their feet,” said Dr. Aquino. “We’re confident in WIN Warehouse’s ability to distribute each and every pair of the 1,000 women’s shoes to nonprofit organizations who will know just what to do with them.”



The Foot & Ankle Center has been providing their patients with individualized treatments since 1989. WIN Warehouse was founded in 1991 and serves nonprofits around the world and some of the most forward-thinking corporate donors in the U.S.



“There are a lot of nonprofits who are looking to make an impact in the St. Louis community with this kind of donation,” said Travis Laws, president of WIN Warehouse. “We truly appreciate the generosity of the doctors at the Foot & Ankle Center who are giving some folks a chance to own a brand-new pair of shoes.”



About The Foot & Ankle Center



Since 1989, The Foot & Ankle Center has been proud to deliver the highest quality of care to our patients in a comfortable and convenient setting. We know that you need a responsive and caring podiatrist who will listen to your concerns and guide you down the best path for your podiatric health. Our doctors are not only friendly and attentive, but they are also knowledgeable and dedicated to giving you the best care possible. At The Foot & Ankle Center, you can expect to be treated with the individualized treatment you deserve.



www.facstl.com



About WIN Warehouse



WIN Warehouse is a 501(c)(3) public charity. WIN’s mission is to provide value and mutual sustainability by connecting nonprofit organizations with corporate excess inventory. WIN is committed to helping nonprofit organizations with the goods they need to further their impact.



Dr. Louis Aquino

314-487-9300



https://www.facstl.com/



