MaxBotix Inc.

Press Release

Ultrasonic Sensor Manufacturer MaxBotix Inc. Adds Weather-Resistant Wide Beam Sensors to Their Catalog


MaxBotix Inc. recently released a wide beam version of the WR sensor line. Wider beams allow for better obstacle detection.

Brainerd, MN, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- MaxBotix Inc. is pleased to announce their new wide beam ultrasonic sensors. The additions to the MaxBotix HRXL-MaxSonar-WR sensor line enables the user to see obstacles over a wider field of view.

In order to offer the right sensor for your needs, MaxBotix has offered different housings to fit the end user’s application properly.

The sensors are available in the compact WRC, 1” NPS pipe threading, 1” BSPP pipe threading, and 30mm 1.5 pipe threading housings.

Designed for industrial applications, these rugged sensors are IP67 rated and an ideal solution for many proximity and obstacle avoidance applications.

In order to provide a solution for sensors in harsher environments, MaxBotix offers upgrades like the F-Option, P-Option, and shielded cable attached, which can add better protection from water intrusion, as well as chemical resistance.

“Our dedication is to providing sensors for multiple use, in industrial applications, at a competitive price. If we see a need in our customer base, we try our best to fulfill that need.” - Scott Wielenberg, Sales Executive for MaxBotix Inc.

You can view these newly released on their website:
MB7375 - HRXL-MaxSonar-WRB
MB7395 - HRXL-MaxSonar-WRBT
Contact Information
MaxBotix Inc.
Scott Wielenberg
218-454-0766
Contact
https://www.maxbotix.com

