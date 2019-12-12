Ultrasonic Sensor Manufacturer MaxBotix Inc. Adds Weather-Resistant Wide Beam Sensors to Their Catalog

Press Releases MaxBotix Inc. Press Release

MaxBotix Inc. recently released a wide beam version of the WR sensor line. Wider beams allow for better obstacle detection.

Brainerd, MN, December 12, 2019 --(



In order to offer the right sensor for your needs, MaxBotix has offered different housings to fit the end user’s application properly.



The sensors are available in the compact WRC, 1” NPS pipe threading, 1” BSPP pipe threading, and 30mm 1.5 pipe threading housings.



Designed for industrial applications, these rugged sensors are IP67 rated and an ideal solution for many proximity and obstacle avoidance applications.



In order to provide a solution for sensors in harsher environments, MaxBotix offers upgrades like the F-Option, P-Option, and shielded cable attached, which can add better protection from water intrusion, as well as chemical resistance.



“Our dedication is to providing sensors for multiple use, in industrial applications, at a competitive price. If we see a need in our customer base, we try our best to fulfill that need.” - Scott Wielenberg, Sales Executive for MaxBotix Inc.



You can view these newly released on their website:

MB7375 - HRXL-MaxSonar-WRB

