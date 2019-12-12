Manish Bhardia Highlights Think AI in Keynote Panel Presented by Gavriella Schuster

Press Releases Think AI Press Release

Manish Bhardia, President at Think AI, joined a panel of Microsoft Partners to discuss company highlights during a keynote by Gavriella Schuster, at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference.

Irvine, CA, December 12, 2019 --(



Schuster’s keynote panel offered Bhardia and the Microsoft Partners an exchange about the technology successes of their companies.



Bhardia highlighted the technology and Think AI services that bridge the gap between data and artificial intelligence for small businesses, as well as its focus on healthcare manufacturers. He also shared a partnering and customer success story that resulted from a referral from a fellow Microsoft Partner who is also member of IAMCP SoCal. A short video of the discussion can be seen on YouTube: https://youtu.be/mPmkcWmQ0aA.



The IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference was held to celebrate a decade of connecting, learning and growing throughout the network of nearly 200 members in Southern California. IAMCP SoCal is the largest chapter of the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), which represents the best of breed partners from around the globe.



About Think AI:

Manish Bhardia

1-323-316-7354





